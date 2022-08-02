ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Stock

The U.S. stock market has been on a roller coaster ride this year. After most of the major indices posted record highs late last year, the market has plunged, then partially recovered. Among the triggers for these fluctuations are interest rates, inflation, and a faltering economy. Rates were below 2% over much of the last […]
Markets Insider

The Federal Reserve should be near the end of rate hikes as forward-looking inflation has been stopped, says Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

The Federal Reserve is closer to ending its series of rate hikes, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Monday. Market investors want the Fed to consider that forward-looking inflation has cooled considerably, the economist said. He said a rebound in collapsed productivity should aid in pulling down inflation. The...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt

U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 2, 2022 | Rates drop rapidly

Mortgage rates have been trending down over the past few days, with 30-year fixed rates dropping significantly. At the end of July, the average 30-year fixed rate dropped below 5% for the first time since early June. Rates have been volatile in recent weeks as fears of a looming recession...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

EBay’s luxury focus drives earnings beat as consumer spending slows

(Reuters) -EBay Inc beat second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday as the e-commerce company’s focus on selling luxury products tempered the hit from a slowdown in consumer spending and weakness in some European markets. The company forecast a fall in current-quarter revenue but the figure still came in above Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Cost of living: Inflation continues to hit NI consumer confidence

Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland continued to fall in the second quarter of 2022, a Danske Bank survey has suggested. More than half of those surveyed expect their financial position to worsen over the next year. That is compared to 40% who had negative expectations in the first quarter and...
BUSINESS
WWD

NRF Expects No Recession for 2022

Click here to read the full article. Recession or no recession? The National Retail Federation thinks despite two consecutive quarters of decline, the U.S. economy still does not appear to be in a recession and remains unlikely to enter one this year.More from WWDTommy Bahama at 30: Looks From the ArchiveMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Just RelaxThe Trend: Music Festival Fashion That’s good news for retailers and brands looking to pull off another strong year and holiday, after last year’s spike in sales, though consumers, particularly on the mass level, have been pulling back discretionary spending, as steep inflation pushes prices on...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Average credit scores in the US are at a record high

The average FICO score nationwide rose four points to a record high of 714, Experian says. Every state in the union increased its average credit score last year, recent data shows, despite rising inflation and the loss of numerous pandemic relief measures. According to a 2022 TransUnion report consumer credit health is rebounding steadily.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

US credit card balances saw their highest jump in 20 years

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released yesterday revealed that Americans are shielding themselves from inflation by forming an alliance with an old enemy: credit card debt. The study found that credit card balances grew 13% year over year, the largest jump since 2002. According to New...
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Job openings dipped in June, labor market still tight

The number of job openings declined more than expected in June, according to the latest data from the Labor Department. There were 10.698 million positions available for the month, a slight dip from an upwardly revised 11.303 million in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The latest...
