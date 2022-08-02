Read on www.investorsobserver.com
America’s Favorite Stock
The U.S. stock market has been on a roller coaster ride this year. After most of the major indices posted record highs late last year, the market has plunged, then partially recovered. Among the triggers for these fluctuations are interest rates, inflation, and a faltering economy. Rates were below 2% over much of the last […]
Will Food Stamps Be Impacted by Inflation Rates?
The overall Consumer Price Index for June 2022 increased 1.3% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Year-over-year, inflation rose a...
What is the Highest Credit Score?
It’s the Bigfoot of the financial world; a perfect credit score. AKA, the highest score a person can get. This mythical and elusive number for the FICO Score is 850....
The Federal Reserve should be near the end of rate hikes as forward-looking inflation has been stopped, says Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel
The Federal Reserve is closer to ending its series of rate hikes, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Monday. Market investors want the Fed to consider that forward-looking inflation has cooled considerably, the economist said. He said a rebound in collapsed productivity should aid in pulling down inflation. The...
deseret.com
Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt
U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
Americans filing jobless claims at highest level in 8 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in more than eight months in what may be a sign that the labor market is weakening. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to...
CNBC
Household debt tops $16 trillion for the first time, fueled by higher inflation and interest rates
Household debt climbed past $16 trillion in the second quarter, as soaring inflation pushed up housing and auto balances. Mortgage balances rose 1.9% for the quarter, or $207 billion, to about $11.4 trillion. Credit card balances surged 13% over the past year, the largest gain in more than 20 years.
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 2, 2022 | Rates drop rapidly
Mortgage rates have been trending down over the past few days, with 30-year fixed rates dropping significantly. At the end of July, the average 30-year fixed rate dropped below 5% for the first time since early June. Rates have been volatile in recent weeks as fears of a looming recession...
srnnews.com
EBay’s luxury focus drives earnings beat as consumer spending slows
(Reuters) -EBay Inc beat second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday as the e-commerce company’s focus on selling luxury products tempered the hit from a slowdown in consumer spending and weakness in some European markets. The company forecast a fall in current-quarter revenue but the figure still came in above Wall...
BBC
Cost of living: Inflation continues to hit NI consumer confidence
Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland continued to fall in the second quarter of 2022, a Danske Bank survey has suggested. More than half of those surveyed expect their financial position to worsen over the next year. That is compared to 40% who had negative expectations in the first quarter and...
NRF Expects No Recession for 2022
Click here to read the full article. Recession or no recession? The National Retail Federation thinks despite two consecutive quarters of decline, the U.S. economy still does not appear to be in a recession and remains unlikely to enter one this year.More from WWDTommy Bahama at 30: Looks From the ArchiveMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Just RelaxThe Trend: Music Festival Fashion That’s good news for retailers and brands looking to pull off another strong year and holiday, after last year’s spike in sales, though consumers, particularly on the mass level, have been pulling back discretionary spending, as steep inflation pushes prices on...
Home Price Gains Dropped at a Record Pace in June. Will Buyers Benefit Right Away?
Buyers could enjoy homes that are more moderately priced… but when?
Is Bank of England about to break precedent on interest rates?
The US Federal Reserve has done it. The European Central Bank has done it. Now the Bank of England must decide whether to follow suit and opt for a bigger than usual rise in official borrowing costs when it meets on Thursday. After edging rates up by a quarter-point at...
What does the Bank of England interest rate rise mean for you?
From first-time home buyers to credit card users, we look at how your finances may be affected
biztoc.com
Average credit scores in the US are at a record high
The average FICO score nationwide rose four points to a record high of 714, Experian says. Every state in the union increased its average credit score last year, recent data shows, despite rising inflation and the loss of numerous pandemic relief measures. According to a 2022 TransUnion report consumer credit health is rebounding steadily.
morningbrew.com
US credit card balances saw their highest jump in 20 years
Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released yesterday revealed that Americans are shielding themselves from inflation by forming an alliance with an old enemy: credit card debt. The study found that credit card balances grew 13% year over year, the largest jump since 2002. According to New...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Home Prices to Fall up to 2.8% With 100 Bp Rate Hike - Central Bank Report
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's residential property prices are likely to drop by up to 2.8% in two years with a full percentage point hike in policy interest rate, according to a research paper by the central bank on Wednesday. While other variables including the size of new apartment supplies...
UK house prices rise at slowest pace in a year, Nationwide says
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
FOXBusiness
Job openings dipped in June, labor market still tight
The number of job openings declined more than expected in June, according to the latest data from the Labor Department. There were 10.698 million positions available for the month, a slight dip from an upwardly revised 11.303 million in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The latest...
