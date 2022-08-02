Click here to read the full article. Recession or no recession? The National Retail Federation thinks despite two consecutive quarters of decline, the U.S. economy still does not appear to be in a recession and remains unlikely to enter one this year.More from WWDTommy Bahama at 30: Looks From the ArchiveMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Just RelaxThe Trend: Music Festival Fashion That’s good news for retailers and brands looking to pull off another strong year and holiday, after last year’s spike in sales, though consumers, particularly on the mass level, have been pulling back discretionary spending, as steep inflation pushes prices on...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO