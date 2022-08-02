ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Salina Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
KSN News

Towne East Square hosting back-to-school denim campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East’s “Do Good With Denim” drive is happening now until Aug. 7. Towne East Square is partnering with the Wichita Family Crisis Center for the campaign. During the back-to-school season, shoppers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more. The first 50 customers who […]
KSN News

Andover teenager dies in overnight car crash

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
KWCH.com

Police looking for information in drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
KWCH.com

Wichita man drowns in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
KSN News

Some skunks remain, but Newton track reopens

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The skunk traps are working in Newton. About 10 days after Newton Schools closed the high school track because of skunks, the track reopened. Many people in the community use the track, but the school district warned them to stay away because of a lot of skunks, especially under the high […]
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
derbyweb.com

Wichita Animal Action League Community Pet Day

Community pet event presented by the Wichita Animal Action League, Derby Police Department Animal Control and Petco Love. Bring your dogs or cats to High Park for $15 microchips and $10 toenail trims. Thanks to a generous donation by Petco Love there will also be free parvo/distemper vaccines available. Protect your dog today.
JC Post

Patrol IDs Kansas man who drowned on river trip in Missouri

SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
Hutch Post

Two more nighttime fires for HFD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
HUTCHINSON, KS

