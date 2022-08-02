Read on www.kwch.com
One person has potentially critical injuries after being cut Friday morning.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
A $17,100 check was presented by Spangles to the Jones family on Wednesday. The restaurant held a donation drive for the family.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East’s “Do Good With Denim” drive is happening now until Aug. 7. Towne East Square is partnering with the Wichita Family Crisis Center for the campaign. During the back-to-school season, shoppers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more. The first 50 customers who […]
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. southeast […]
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Summer break is drawing to a close but there’s still lots of fun to be had before school starts back up.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The skunk traps are working in Newton. About 10 days after Newton Schools closed the high school track because of skunks, the track reopened. Many people in the community use the track, but the school district warned them to stay away because of a lot of skunks, especially under the high […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Community pet event presented by the Wichita Animal Action League, Derby Police Department Animal Control and Petco Love. Bring your dogs or cats to High Park for $15 microchips and $10 toenail trims. Thanks to a generous donation by Petco Love there will also be free parvo/distemper vaccines available. Protect your dog today.
SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
