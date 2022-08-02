ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Hawaii Magazine

How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40

A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
honolulumagazine.com

3 Essential Summertime Experiences Found Only at ‘Alohilani Resort

Whether you’re kama‘āina or on a summertime getaway, it can be tough to decide where’s best soak up the sun and the best of what Waikīkī has to offer. Tasty bites and freshly crafted libations are a must, while the ease of switching up the scenery on a whim, with different options for any mood, is just as important. ‘Alohilani Resort stands out from the bunch for being not only adored by visitors, but loved by locals, too. With beautiful, recently renovated spaces, comfy-yet-modern room options, amazing restaurants and bars, and quite possibly Waikīkī’s most Instagrammable pool experience—‘Alohilani Resort offers a little bit of everything with a lot of fun and finesse.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU’s Biggest Foodie Event is Back

HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
honolulumagazine.com

Try Weekend Brunch at These 5 Honolulu Breweries

Brunch is one of the best reasons to wake up on a Sunday morning. Eggs, waffles, mimosas and coffee—all in one place—will get anyone out of bed. And while beer and brunch aren’t a normal pairing, I love the unexpected twist of a bustling brewery opening up on a sunny Sunday morning to flip some pancakes. Follow me as I check out weekend brunch at five of my favorite breweries around Honolulu.
KHON2

Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Airlines resumes Haneda-Honolulu flights

Hawaiian Airlines today resumed daily nonstop service from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Honolulu (HNL), reestablishing an important link for Japanese travelers to visit Hawai‘i. Hawaiian suspended Haneda service due to the pandemic but retained flights between Hawai‘i and Narita – its second Tokyo gateway. Hawaiian Airlines flight...
KHON2

Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
