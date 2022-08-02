Read on www.yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Caldwell’s Girls Looking for More Offense
This ain’t Rhett Miller’s first soccer rodeo. After a standout high school career at Caldwell County, Miller went on to play collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He returned to Princeton and spent 13 seasons as Caldwell’s boys’ soccer head coach before stepping down from that post after the 2006 season.
PHOTOS – 2022 Caldwell County Lady Tiger Soccer
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team recently posed for photos. Check out the 2022 Lady Tigers in this YSE photo gallery.
Trigg Volleyball Drops Preseason Tune-Up at Franklin County
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Franklin County on Thursday to test itself against some 11th Region competition. The Lady Flyers, coached by former Christian County tennis coach Dale Adkins, knocked off the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-7, 27-7, 27-5. Despite the lopsided score, Trigg County coach...
Lady Lyons Drop Final Scrimmage at Murray
It was a tough trip across the lakes for the Lyon County Lady Lyons Thursday evening. The Lady Lyons finished out their preseason soccer schedule with a scrimmage against the defending 1st Region All A Classic champions, the Murray High Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers controlled the contest throughout, picking...
Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
Murray Nips Caldwell 1-0 in Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Tiger soccer team played a solid game in its only preseason scrimmage Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. The game was scoreless until late, when Murray’s Kellen Crouch scored off a rebound to give the visiting black-and-gold Tigers a 1-0 victory over the blue-and-gold Tigers.
Webster Upends Lyons in Preseason Match
With the season set to officially begin next week, the Lyon County Lyons got the chance to host the Webster County Trojans Thursday night at Lee S. Jones Park. Webster County scored three early goals and went on to claim an 8-1 win over the Lyons. After the three quick...
Hopkinsville Blanks Heritage 4-0 in Preseason Contest (w/PHOTOS)
And the first one goes to the Tigers. Hopkinsville and Heritage Christian Academy took to the soccer pitch against each other for the first time Thursday evening at the Stadium of Champions. The Tiger defense limited the Warriors in shot opportunities and the offense had its moments as Hoptown picked up the 4-0 win.
Calloway County Nips Lady Lyons 2-1 in Scrimmage
Harlee Davis’s goal just forty seconds into the second half turned out to be the difference for the Calloway County Lady Lakers Tuesday evening. Davis scored both of the Lady Lakers’ goals as they fought off the Lyon County Lady Lyons 2-1 in a tightly contested preseason scrimmage at Lee S. Jones Park.
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Amari Waddy
When the Fort Campbell boys track and field team repeated as Class A Region 1 champions in May, Amari Waddy’s athleticism and versatility played a considerable part. Amari captured the triple jump title with a leap of 40-11 and reached 6′ to finish 3rd in the high jump. He also transitioned to the track, running with the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams to a pair of 1st-place performances to help the Falcons hold off 2nd-place Murray High.
VIDEO – Daisjaun Mercer Discusses Hoops, Football, and College Choice
Daisjaun Mercer has had a busy summer. The Hopkinsville High senior played some summer hoops before the dead period and some 7 v 7 football afterward. He also committed to play football at Miami of Ohio. He talked about all three in this YSE interview.
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
School prayer walks slated Sunday
Tiger Connection, a citizen group that advocates for students and schools in Christian County, is organizing prayer walks in advance of the new school year. Participants are asked to meet outside local schools at 6 p.m. Sunday. “Choose any school in the district and gather with others to pray and...
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
