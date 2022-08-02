Read on crestoneeagle.com
Did you know that this state park was Colorado’s first?
Harvey Gap, Roxborough and Stagecoach are just a few of the parks spread all across Colorado, but of the 42 official state parks, do you know which was crowned first?
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near on the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800...
Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After providing postal services to the community of Colorado City for less than a month, the most recently contracted postal worker with the left. 13 Investigations has learned what caused the abrupt departure. Terry Irick, a resident from Pueblo, agreed to start providing postal services to the people of Colorado The post Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed appeared first on KRDO.
Drug dealer in San Luis Valley sentenced to 16 years in prison
Karl Kloeppel, a drug dealer from Monte Vista who was arrested in 2020, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Human remains of missing person found by Saguache Search & Rescue
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Saguache County Search and Rescue (Saguache SAR) recovered human remains believed to be a missing camper in an area west of Saguache Thursday morning. The human remains were located at the base of a cliff less than a mile from the missing individual’s camp. The party had been reported missing when […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
KKTV
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police execute a high-risk search warrant
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police along with Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) SWAT were working a high-risk search warrant in the 1300 block of L street, Penrose CO. The FCSO says that there is no danger to the public. The FCSO confirmed to KRDO that they were attempting...
