ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestone, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After providing postal services to the community of Colorado City for less than a month, the most recently contracted postal worker with the left. 13 Investigations has learned what caused the abrupt departure. Terry Irick, a resident from Pueblo, agreed to start providing postal services to the people of Colorado The post Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestone, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Human remains of missing person found by Saguache Search & Rescue

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Saguache County Search and Rescue (Saguache SAR) recovered human remains believed to be a missing camper in an area west of Saguache Thursday morning. The human remains were located at the base of a cliff less than a mile from the missing individual’s camp. The party had been reported missing when […]
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
COLORADO CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oral History#Slv#The Crestone Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy