Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
klfdradio.com
In 1998 Mannannah Church Finds New Home at Meeker County Fair
The Meeker County Fair opens today and one of the attractions at the fairgrounds in Litchfield each year is the Century Church in the southwest corner. The effort to move the church from Manannah to the fairgrounds was spear-headed in 1998 by Esther Hegg who recently passed away. Hegg died...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
srperspective.com
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
klfdradio.com
Dassel Man Arrested After Standoff in Meeker County
On Monday afternoon around 5:30 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 31-year-old man – identified as Aaron Peterson of rural Dassel – who had threatened to shoot some family members. Peterson finally surrendered at 9:45 last night. Peterson had also made threats...
klfdradio.com
Coach Purse BINGO
Coach Purse Bingo will be held at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield on August 14th at 1 p.m. Proceeds will help to fund helmet protectors for the Litchfield Dragons Goal Line Club. John McCann says the helmet protectors will help to prevent concussions for the 7th through 12th grade football players. He says they have 175 of the $40 tickets available for sale at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield and Hutchinson, at Red Door Nutrition in downtown Litchfield, and the Goal Line Club will have tickets at their booth at the Meeker County Fair this weekend.
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township
One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Royalton Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
MORRILL -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Nature Road west of Morrill in Buckmann Township. Fifty-one-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton was backing his vehicle into a driveway when it was struck on...
myklgr.com
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
