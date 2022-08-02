Coach Purse Bingo will be held at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield on August 14th at 1 p.m. Proceeds will help to fund helmet protectors for the Litchfield Dragons Goal Line Club. John McCann says the helmet protectors will help to prevent concussions for the 7th through 12th grade football players. He says they have 175 of the $40 tickets available for sale at the Muddy Cow in Litchfield and Hutchinson, at Red Door Nutrition in downtown Litchfield, and the Goal Line Club will have tickets at their booth at the Meeker County Fair this weekend.

