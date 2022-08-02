ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

azlenews.net

Azle man arrested in highway shooting case

An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
AZLE, TX
WNAW 94.7

Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force

Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Jurors watch 100-minute police interview following crash that killed 7

The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a 2019 New Hampshire crash continued Tuesday, with jurors watching the entire video of a 100-minute interview between police and the defendant, during which the defendant told police he had taken drugs that morning, but felt fine during the crash 10 hours later, according to WMUR.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars

Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
westernmassnews.com

Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS DFW

2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way. 
FORT WORTH, TX
MassLive.com

Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses

A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
WORCESTER, MA
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GROMOVIC; MAJA; W/F/ POB: CHICAGO IL; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
KELLER, TX

