Read on whyn.iheart.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
azlenews.net
Azle man arrested in highway shooting case
An Azle man has been arrested on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot an Azle man Sunday on Texas Highway 199. Azle police arrested Anthony Bennett, 27, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Brian K. Turner, 43, and was given a $100,000 bond, according to an APD news release. The Azle Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating this offense, and the motivation and specific circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
fox4news.com
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two pedestrians killed in Easthampton identified
The two pedestrians struck and killed by a car in Easthampton Tuesday night have been identified.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
fox4news.com
Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run
CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
Texas resident Demian Ward, 24, arrested in connection with Chicopee crash that killed 2 on Friday
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Chicopee crash that killed two Springfield residents last week, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Demian Ward, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Jurors watch 100-minute police interview following crash that killed 7
The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a 2019 New Hampshire crash continued Tuesday, with jurors watching the entire video of a 100-minute interview between police and the defendant, during which the defendant told police he had taken drugs that morning, but felt fine during the crash 10 hours later, according to WMUR.
Driver shoots at another vehicle, leaving passenger in critical condition, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a Chevron gas station on Wichita Street in Fort Worth. When they got to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.
Police conduct K9 search for missing Holyoke man
The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars
Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
westernmassnews.com
Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses
A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GROMOVIC; MAJA; W/F/ POB: CHICAGO IL; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
Comments / 1