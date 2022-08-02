Read on whyn.iheart.com
Related
iheart.com
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
iheart.com
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
iheart.com
Someone Has Won $202-Million-Dollar Powerball in Pennsylvania
>Someone Has Won $202-Million-Dollar Powerball in Pennsylvania. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Lottery officials are waiting for the winner of the 202-million-dollar Powerball jackpot to come forward. They say someone in Pennsylvania is holding a winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing, with an estimated lump sum payment estimated to be 119-million-dollars. The jackpot will reset to 20 million for Saturday's drawing.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Oregon Pauses Wildfire Risk Map Development
Oregon pauses the process of developing a wildfire risk map. Cal Mukumoto, Oregon State Forester and Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry, issued the following statement today:. Oregon’s wildfire environment has changed significantly in the past decade. Climate change is bringing us hotter, drier summers and historic levels of...
iheart.com
Governor Signs Executive Order To Improve Equity In State Purchasing
Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 22-15, which directs state agencies to take specific steps, over several years, to improve equity in state procurement and contracting. The Executive Order is a result of proposals from the Racial Justice Council’s (RJC) Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup, aimed at embedding equity into state procurement and contracting processes.
iheart.com
Former Cuomo Adviser Killed After Being Kicked Out Of Lyft On Highway
Sidney Wolf, an ex-adviser to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was killed last month after being kicked out of a Lyft ride in the middle of a Delaware highway, FOX 5 NY reports. A fatal crash was reported by Delaware State Police on Coastal Highway near Anchors Way in...
iheart.com
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
(Grand Island, NE) -- Lady A announces that they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022, including their stop at the Nebraska State Fair. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Louisiana Native Named First Black Four-Star Marine Corps General
The first four-star black Marine Corps General is a Louisiana native. The U.S. Senate approved Lieutenant General Michael Langley's promotion on Monday. Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a congratulatory message afterward. Langley was born in Shreveport, and he graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1985. He's been...
iheart.com
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Five People Arrested for Money Laundering Between Iowa and Mexico
(Waterloo, IA) -- Five people are in custody in connection to a money laundering operation between Iowa and Mexico. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the investigation into the money laundering scheme lasted two years before arrests were made. Those arrested include:. Richard Mohorne. Megan Heying. Mark Sayles.
iheart.com
Chinese communist party invades Texas public schools
While you were worried about monkey pox and Johnny Depp's divorce this was happening. Bias, indoctrination, and hostility toward self-governance present in the state’s education system has shocked and outraged Texans, resulting in demands for their public servants to act at local and state levels. As Texas Scorecard has illuminated throughout this investigative series, however, multiple infiltrations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wielding these same threats are also present in the state’s education apparatus.
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
iheart.com
Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman
>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Texas Man Charged In Double Fatal Chicopee Crash
A Texas man is facing charges for a deadly crash in Chicopee. The Hampden District Attorney's Office says Demian Ward of Fort Worth is charged with motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation. Ward allegedly hit a car with his pickup truck while exiting a gas station at Montgomery Street on...
iheart.com
You Can Now Ride a Train Over the Ocean To Pigeon Key In Florida Keys
Pigeon Key in the Florida Keys is a 5 acre island and has 8 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It served as the work home for laborers as they were building the Florida East Coast Railway. It was also one of the locations that were used for the 1995 series of Flipper and was the Finish Line during The Amazing Race in 2011.
Comments / 0