Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade attack pictured reuniting with his dog

After Parents Were Killed in Highland Park, 2-Year-Old Told Grandfather 'Mommy and Daddy Are Coming Soon'
Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the...
Michigan man arrested for 2-year-old's brutal murder tells judge he needs to get out of jail to start new job
A Michigan man accused of murdering a 2-year-old girl before dumping her badly beaten body at a hospital told a judge during his arraignment that he needs to be released from jail to start a new job. Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, of Glennie, was arrested Friday and charged with one...
Popculture
Country Musician Savagely Attacked, Fighting for His Life
A California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. His friends organized a benefit concert at the Gaslamp Restaurant & Bar in Long Beach, California on Thursday.
People
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words
The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
"He was saying 'mommy, daddy'": Couple who cared for orphaned toddler describe parade shooting aftermath
Dana and Gregory Ring grabbed their three young children and desperately ran for their lives as gunfire erupted at the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade on Monday. The couple told CBS News' Adriana Diaz that the mood at the parade went from joyful to chaotic in seconds. "It...
Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying
Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend. Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting. According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...
Man Finds Neighbor’s Dogs After A Devastating Fire Then Realizes What They’re Protecting
Boise resident Louis Armstrong recently made a trip to Kamiah, Idaho to check on his family’s property after wildfire swept through the area. The fire has destroyed 42 homes and destroyed roughly 300 acres. Fortunately, Armstrong’s home had been spared from the flames but the property and forest surrounding...
Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant
HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party
A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
Montana Motorist Plows Into Family, Fatally Shoots Dad and Baby in Targeted Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
A former National Guardsman plowed his car into a family and opened fire, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his 18-month old daughter McKenzie at Montana’s Glacier National Park. When the suspect, Derrick Madden, ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing David's sister Christina, who...
