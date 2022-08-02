A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 63,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

