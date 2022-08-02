Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Utilities Sector
As of the close of business on Wednesday, 8/3, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Utilities Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Utilities sector stands at 1.92%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Should You Invest in Call Options in a Bear Market?
Bear market rallies are piquing investor interest despite warnings of more tumultuous economic downturns to come. From optimistic earnings to acquisition announcements and more, some investors are looking to call options — and it’s working. Article continues below advertisement. Call options, or options contracts betting on a stock...
coingeek.com
KuCoin among digital asset firms listed in latest Ontario consumer protection alert
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published a consumer protection alert listing several financial firms operating in the Canadian province without the required licenses. The list included some digital asset firms, the most prominent being the KuCoin exchange. The list, which was published this week, includes PhenoFX, FX-BTC Trade, and...
etfdailynews.com
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Why Sunrun Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Sunrun Inc RUN shares are trading higher Thursday after the solar company reported better-than-expected financial results. Sunrun said second-quarter revenue jumped 46% year-over-year to $584.58 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $494.8 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The solar company reported a quarterly net loss of $12.4...
etfdailynews.com
Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Stride by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 111,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Stride by 28.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
etfdailynews.com
Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 465 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
Arizona State Retirement System Has $431,000 Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 63,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
InvestorPlace
Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings
Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
Looking Into CVS Health's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, CVS Health CVS earned $2.96 billion, a 28.02% increase from the preceding quarter. CVS Health also posted a total of $80.64 billion in sales, a 4.96% increase since Q1. CVS Health earned $2.31 billion, and sales totaled $76.83 billion in Q1. Why Is ROIC...
Where Sunrun Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sunrun RUN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $39.14 versus the current price of Sunrun at $30.74, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated...
cryptobriefing.com
Brevan Howard Subsidiary Raises $1B for Crypto Fund
Brevan Howard Asset Management reportedly raised over $1 billion for its digital asset subsidiary, BH Digital. Launched in Sep. 2021, BH Digital now has a total capacity of $1.5 billion for the crypto market; a lack of liquidity is currently preventing the firm from deploying the totality of its funds.
Solar Stocks Have Been Shining. Are They Still a Buy?
It’s been a year marked by pain and misery for the bulls, but at least one area has been trading well, at least lately: solar stocks. While the energy sector has done well in 2022 — it’s the best-performing group by a mile — that has not included solar stocks.
