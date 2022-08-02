Read on www.thebatavian.com
Jeremy R. Gabbey Sr.
Jeremy R. Gabbey Sr., 39 of Pembroke. Jeremy was born in Batavia, NY on August 26, 1982, son of Guy and Elizabeth Gabbey. Loving husband to Allison Gabbey (nee Winch) and proud father and best friend to Jeremy R. Gabbey Jr. He was the light of their lives. Jeremy is survived by parents Guy and Elizabeth Gabbey of Corfu; brother Guy (Joanna) Gabbey of Springville; brother Andrew (Erika) Gabbey of Pembroke. Father and Mother-in-Law Neil and Pamela Winch of Strykersville; sisters-in-law Kara (Aaron) Otto of Virginia, and Molly (Dane) Flavin of Piffard. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many cousins and treasured friends.
Tatyana Chizh
Tatyana Chizh, 66, of Batavia was born on April 25, 1956 in Minsk, Belarus and her precious life ended on August 1, 2022. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and grandmother. She loved gardening, puzzles, cooking and baking. No one would ever leave her home hungry. Tatyana always put others first and took care of their needs. She was the light in our life and we will miss her very much.
Jacob Camerera
Jacob Camerera, 31, of Batavia, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022. Jacob was born April 13, 1991 in Batavia, the son of Mark (Jackie) Camerera and Sandra (Scott) Allen. Jacob loved his daughter and will be remembered for his carpentry work and artistic ability. Surviving along...
Human Cocktail sets Batavia track record in NYSS action
The New York Sire Stakes made their third visit to Batavia Downs on Wednesday night (Aug. 3) and featured the 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings who competed for a total of $107,000 in purses. The highlight of the night was when Human Cocktail (Huntsville-Losta Matzah) rallied late to win the second $53,500 division in 1:53.3 and set a new Batavia Downs track record for 2-year-old pacing colts.
A tour, peaceful protests, and disagreement make for nasty recipe
And so it begins to get ugly.
Work begins on Healthy Living campus in downtown Batavia
If Healthy Living officials were happy about a groundbreaking ceremony, imagine how they feel to finally see Phase I of the project begin. Take a walk just east of the YMCA building, and you will see the tear-down of Cary Hall, which once housed Healthy Living programs. Rochester Regional Health and GLOW YMCA officials have worked for years on a plan for the new facility, and look forward to the ensuing progress.
Summer's here: flowers, sunshine, and construction
Signs of summer are everywhere: lots of flowers, hot temperatures, outdoor enthusiasts, and plenty of construction. Work along Richmond Avenue, from Oak to State streets, is progressing, said Brett Frank, director of Public Works. Due to construction work, the area had an emergency 12-inch water main repair that began last month between Oak and Buxton. The water portion of the project “has been wrapped up,” Frank said.
Muckdogs dominated Amsterdam to tie series, force game three tonight
Batavia Muckdogs started out Wednesday with great home vibes and three runs on two doubles in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Mohawks scored a homerun in the fourth inning to bring Batavia’s lead to two. Bottom of the fifth, a costly error for the Mohawks allowed...
Mall merchants have their say: the buckets are gone and City Centre is improving
Editor's note: This is a continuation of a series about what's happening in the city of Batavia A recent photo published with a mall-related story caught the attention of a couple of merchants.
PUBLIC NOTICE: East Pembroke Fire District holds budget workshop Aug. 9
Notice there will be a Bugdet Workshop held at the East Pembroke District Hall, at 6 pm, Tuesday August 9 ,2022. Workshop will be held at District Building located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia NY 14020. Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a...
Foreclosures are no foregone conclusion for City Centre, officials say
It might be difficult to be a fan of Batavia City Centre, which has struggled with an image problem, about a third of it being unoccupied and with vacant properties and foreclosures that are costing city taxpayers $45,000 a year in mall user fees. The city pays those user fees to the City Centre Fund, not counting City Hall, which is assessed at $1.45 million and costs $23,000 a year in user fees.
