ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Man drowns at waterfall near Twin Falls

By By TIMES-NEWS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TF6e_0h27oPzE00

TWIN FALLS — A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls, police say.

Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.

Friends eventually pulled him out, but Collard had been underwater for a significant amount of time, Stewart said.

Collard was transported by private boat to the docks, where he was met by paramedics and law enforcement officers. He died Saturday night at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Drownings are a regular occurrence at the popular destination, Stewart said as she warned that strong undercurrents can pull people under the water.

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
KIFI Local News 8

Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Utah man drowns at Pillar Falls in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS — A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police say. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday. Friends eventually pulled him out, but Collard had been underwater for a significant amount of time, Stewart said. Collard was transported by private boat to the docks, where he was met by paramedics and law enforcement officers. He died Saturday night at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Drownings are a regular occurrence at the popular destination, Stewart said as she warned that strong undercurrents can pull people under the water.
Idaho State Journal

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, according to a probable cause statement filed by law enforcement officials. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn't explain why he was trying to burn the spider. ...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Accidents
Payson, UT
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Payson, UT
Payson, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley

BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Waterfall#Chute#Police#Accident
KOOL 96.5

Beware Moose in the South Hills as Population Seems to be Rising

Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC4

UTA: Several closures due to police activity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At this time 1700 South Main Street to 300 West is closed off while officers work to clear up an incident that was thought to involve a hazardous or suspicious item. Detective Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed to ABC4 that the object in question was […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
ABC4

Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon

What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KUTV

Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy