It’s no secret that Cam Rising was the secret sauce that elevated the Utes to historic heights last season. Despite failing to earn the starting job at the start of the season, Rising stepped up to the plate in an attempt to complete a come-from-behind victory over San Diego State and had an immediate impact. Utah’s offense went from largely inept to one of the best out west almost instantly, and if the reports coming out of the first day of fall camp are any indication, Rising is still on the rise.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO