Draper, UT

kslsports.com

Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
FARMINGTON, UT
deseret.com

BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State

During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
TEMPE, AZ
blocku.com

Utah’s QB Stock is Rising

It’s no secret that Cam Rising was the secret sauce that elevated the Utes to historic heights last season. Despite failing to earn the starting job at the start of the season, Rising stepped up to the plate in an attempt to complete a come-from-behind victory over San Diego State and had an immediate impact. Utah’s offense went from largely inept to one of the best out west almost instantly, and if the reports coming out of the first day of fall camp are any indication, Rising is still on the rise.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Utah to the Big 12? Former athletic director Chris Hill weighs in on the debate

Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022

PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
PROVO, UT
herrimanjournal.com

Herriman resident wins gold medal at The World Games

Life-long Herriman resident Kaden Brown achieved a long-time goal last month: winning a gold medal in tumbling at the World Games, which were held in Birmingham, Alabama. Growing up, Kaden’s parents had a rule that their kids always be involved in some kind of sport or extracurricular activity. So when he started to get bored after earning his black belt in Taekwondo at the age of 11, he began looking for other options.
HERRIMAN, UT
Golf Digest

Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green

In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID
cityweekly.net

Local screening preview: JEWTAH

For any creative work, it can be a long road to getting that work from your head out into the world. For Jeremy Rishe and the team behind the feature film Jewtah, it feels particularly long. Rishe—an actor now based in New York, but raised in East Millcreek—is the co-screenwriter...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

