Like it or not, we’re on the downhill to Labor Day. For birding, this means you need to get your fill of shorebirds and summer seabirds soon, because after early September they thin out faster than the tourists with school-aged kids. The Cape is rightly famous as a destination to see impressive numbers and diversity of shorebirds, as well as the ease of seeing elsewhere-uncommon seabirds right from your beach chair. The best places for shorebirds, mostly remote parts of Chatham, are tougher to get to these days, but they have always required catching a shuttle boat. You can still do that in hopes of scoring your Hudsonian Godwit for the year on the famous flats of Monomoy, but you can also check any number of more accessible local beaches with pretty good luck as well.
Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford
On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
'Not something that normally happens here': Kids' behavioral and mental health issues soared during pandemic, and it's not over
Part 1 of a two-part series. The bell rings at Falmouth High School, and students file into the hall to change classes, filling the space with youthful voices. These halls are bright and filled with art, and the sound of the bell is a gentle jingle — nothing like the clang that used to send high school freshmen everywhere into an anxious rush.
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs
Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
