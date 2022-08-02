Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO