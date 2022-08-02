Read on spacecityweather.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Weather Channel
When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane
Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
Sailing (Back) into the Eye of the Hurricane
Last summer, Saildrone and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sent five uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) “storm chasing” the Atlantic Ocean to improve hurricane forecasting. One of them sailed through the eye of category 4 Hurricane Sam. Battling massive waves and winds over 100 mph, the vehicle not only survived intact but sent back the first-ever live video footage from inside the eye of the storm, marking a new era of hurricane observation.
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
Shark attack map shows six dead & 33 mauled in 2022 so far – as expert issues chilling warning
AT least six people have been savaged to death by sharks so far this year as beasts prowl the waters worldwide. Seas around the globe have turned red with 39 attacks reported since the start of January as the mighty sea creatures rip off limbs and sink their jaws into unsuspecting swimmers.
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches
More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
The people were standing in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach when they felt pain “shooting” up their legs, officials said.
Airmen Rescue Eight Stranded Off Florida Coast as Shark Circled Nearby
Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, rescued eight people who were stranded in the water after their boat capsized while a bull shark circled nearby. On June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6 SFS Marine Patrol crew lead, and his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, were looking out at the water when Au said he felt a gut feeling telling him to patrol the water.
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
A Woman Got Stabbed By A Sailfish While She Was Fishing In Florida & It Was 100 lbs
A woman was visiting Florida from Maryland, and while on her trip to the Sunshine State, she went on a fishing expedition and the fishermen on her boat caught a sailfish... well, almost. They tried to catch the animal until it leaped out of the water and actually stabbed the...
You Can Stay In A Relaxing Florida Airbnb That's A Floating Tiki Hut
Looking for somewhere unique to stay for a quick couple's getaway? Look no further than this floating tiki hut in Key West.
cheddar.com
100K Tourists Projected to Flock to Florida's Space Coast for Artemis 1 Launch
NASAs Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 15, 2022. - NASA is aiming for June 18, for the beginning of the next wet dress rehearsal test of the agencys Space Launch System (SLS) at the Kennedy Space Center, with tanking operations on June 20. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
natureworldnews.com
Bizarre Red Lights Produce a Glowing Sky Over Atlantic Ocean
Pilots photographed the mysterious red lights that produced an eerie glowing sky over the Atlantic Ocean at night. The images show enormous patches of an unnerving red light over the Atlantic Ocean, as seen in a popular Reddit thread. The photographer, who is a pilot friend of theirs, claimed in the original poster to have never seen anything like it. The pilot requests anonymity.
Sea Creature Feature of The Week: Lionfish
Be advised that this species is invasive in various sections of the Atlantic Ocean, from New York to Bermuda. The lionfish is found naturally in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. The lionfish endangers various ecosystems, including coral reefs, as well as the commercial and recreational populations of several key fish. According to NOAA, lionfish lower the recruitment of many native fish on coral reefs by 79%.
Explosion in shark sightings with more than 20 predators spotted off US coast in two days
AN explosion of shark sightings has hit the US coast as over 20 of the sea predators were spotted in just two days. In Cape Cod, six great white shark sightings were reported on Saturday while another 17 sightings occurred on Sunday. The sightings were reported on the Atlantic White...
IFLScience
Suspected Greenland Shark Spotted In Caribbean Waters For The First Time Ever
The world’s longest-living vertebrate is the Greenland shark – the fact they can live up to 500 years is said to be believable because they live in freezing cold water and thus have a slow metabolism. You can imagine the surprise of some researchers, then, when they found a suspected Greenland shark (Somniosus microcephalus) casually cruising around a coral reef off Belize.
After devastating wildfire, Northern California family seeks different climate in Vermont
After the Holden family's home was reduced to ashes in the 2018 Camp fire, they started looking to move to an area that did not seem under constant threat from wildfires, droughts and earthquakes.
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
Why Vacation on One Caribbean Island When You Can Hop to a Second?
One of the best things about living in Miami is its proximity to some of the most beautiful places on Earth: Hop on a flight and you’re on an island in the Caribbean. Why, though, stop at just one?. Many of the islands in the Caribbean are located within...
