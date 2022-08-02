ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Sailing (Back) into the Eye of the Hurricane

Last summer, Saildrone and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sent five uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) “storm chasing” the Atlantic Ocean to improve hurricane forecasting. One of them sailed through the eye of category 4 Hurricane Sam. Battling massive waves and winds over 100 mph, the vehicle not only survived intact but sent back the first-ever live video footage from inside the eye of the storm, marking a new era of hurricane observation.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
The Independent

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fox News

More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches

More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Tropics#Gulf Coast#Open Water#Caribbean#Noaa
Newsweek

Airmen Rescue Eight Stranded Off Florida Coast as Shark Circled Nearby

Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, rescued eight people who were stranded in the water after their boat capsized while a bull shark circled nearby. On June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6 SFS Marine Patrol crew lead, and his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, were looking out at the water when Au said he felt a gut feeling telling him to patrol the water.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cheddar.com

100K Tourists Projected to Flock to Florida's Space Coast for Artemis 1 Launch

NASAs Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 15, 2022. - NASA is aiming for June 18, for the beginning of the next wet dress rehearsal test of the agencys Space Launch System (SLS) at the Kennedy Space Center, with tanking operations on June 20. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Bizarre Red Lights Produce a Glowing Sky Over Atlantic Ocean

Pilots photographed the mysterious red lights that produced an eerie glowing sky over the Atlantic Ocean at night. The images show enormous patches of an unnerving red light over the Atlantic Ocean, as seen in a popular Reddit thread. The photographer, who is a pilot friend of theirs, claimed in the original poster to have never seen anything like it. The pilot requests anonymity.
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Sea Creature Feature of The Week: Lionfish

Be advised that this species is invasive in various sections of the Atlantic Ocean, from New York to Bermuda. The lionfish is found naturally in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. The lionfish endangers various ecosystems, including coral reefs, as well as the commercial and recreational populations of several key fish. According to NOAA, lionfish lower the recruitment of many native fish on coral reefs by 79%.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Suspected Greenland Shark Spotted In Caribbean Waters For The First Time Ever

The world’s longest-living vertebrate is the Greenland shark – the fact they can live up to 500 years is said to be believable because they live in freezing cold water and thus have a slow metabolism. You can imagine the surprise of some researchers, then, when they found a suspected Greenland shark (Somniosus microcephalus) casually cruising around a coral reef off Belize.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy