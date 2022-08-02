ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Officially Back Together and ‘Really Happy With Each Other’

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAn86_0h27PxY500
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

It's official! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reunited after their brief breakup, Us Weekly confirms.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline

Read article

"Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together," an insider exclusively tells Us . "They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other."

The on-again couple's news isn't surprising to fans. The Phoenix Suns player, 25, and the 818 Tequila founder, 26, have been spotted multiple times together since their split. In addition to sightings in California , the two also spent July 4th weekend in the Hamptons together .

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” an eyewitness said at the time after they stopped at a liquor store together.

Jenner shared a video via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 31, of Booker throwing an axe while they were on an outdoor adventure, complete with ziplining and hiking. The basketball player shared her post on his own profile.

"They're spending a lot of time together and are looking forward to what the future holds for them as a couple," the first source tells Us of the duo.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other Pre-Split

Read article

The Kendall + Kylie designer was first linked to Booker in June 2020, with a source telling Us at the time that the duo was “not serious.” They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Booker and the model temporarily split after nearly two years of dating because they wanted to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be ,” another source exclusively told Us amid their June split started, emphasizing that it likely was not the end for these two as they took “time to focus on themselves.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 's May wedding "really put things into perspective,” the insider added. Booker attended the nuptials in Italy as Jenner's date.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is also under pressure to start a family . All of her sisters have welcomed children, and mom Kris Jenner didn't shy away from pushing her daughter to start having kids.

Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More

Read article

During a May episode of The Kardashians , Kendall confronted her mother. "You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” she told the matriarch. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet. ... I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.”

Comments / 5

Olivia Rae Fernandez Cole
2d ago

We should start a breakup pool and see who gets closest to the date. I’ll start. I give them 8 months. 🤞🏻

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
California State
City
Valentine, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Future Together#Phoenix Suns#Kendall Kylie
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo

Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s New Romance Isn’t A ‘Priority’ As She Preps For 2nd Baby With Tristan Thompson

There have been several huge developments in Khloe Kardashian‘s life lately. First, in late June, the 38-year-old Good American founder was reported to be dating a mystery man that she met through sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via several sources. Then, it was confirmed on July 13 that she is expecting a baby via surrogate with her former partner and daughter to 4-year-old True Thompson, Tristan Thompson. While fans were elated to see Khloe getting back into the dating world following her very tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star — which involved two cheating scandals on Tristan’s part — Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she gets ready to welcome her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy