Father killed, 2 children injured in crash with dump truck in South Brunswick

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in South Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near Route 522 at Ridge Road and Kingston Lane around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say three people, a father and his two children, were inside a red vehicle that was struck by a dump truck.

Police say the father was killed and another was said to be in critical condition. The condition of the other injured victim was not known.

The Monmouth Junction Fire Department had to extricate people from one of the vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Few other details were released.

