ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Father killed, 2 children injured in crash with dump truck in South Brunswick

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsT9w_0h27JdMB00

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in South Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near Route 522 at Ridge Road and Kingston Lane around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say three people, a father and his two children, were inside a red vehicle that was struck by a dump truck.

Police say the father was killed and another was said to be in critical condition. The condition of the other injured victim was not known.

The Monmouth Junction Fire Department had to extricate people from one of the vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | McDonald's worker shot in neck during dispute in Brooklyn

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the worker's condition from Bedford-Stuyvesant.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

*
More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say

A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, NY
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Accidents
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash with entrapment occurred in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kingston Lane in South Brunswick, initial reports said. South Brunswick police said the road would be closed for three hours during an investigation. At...
ACCIDENTS
Trentonian

2 arrested in separate homicides of Ewing deli owner, Trenton teens

TRENTON – A city teenager was charged in a double shooting that killed a Ewing deli owner and injured his brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old teenager faces charges of murder, felony murder, attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the June 6 shooting death of Oscar Palacios of Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
WYANDANCH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mcdonald#Brooklyn Crystal Cranmore#Bedford Stuyvesant#Eyewitness News
New Jersey 101.5

Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal

OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy