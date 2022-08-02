Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares: document
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings published Tuesday, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The move comes after Musk sold around $8.5 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker in April as he was preparing to finance the Twitter deal.
Prudential half-year operating profit up 8% as sales recovered
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc's (PRU.L) operating profit rose 8% in the first six months of 2022, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, as life insurance sales bounced back from a COVID-induced slowdown in Asian countries.
Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PLUG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SFT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ABCL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EXEL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DNAY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LFST earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
