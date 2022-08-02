Mason Sisk's lawyers claim he wasn't read rights in timely manner, so evidence should be suppressed

Read on www.waaytv.com
WAAY-TV
Embattled Limestone Correctional warden resigns; status of investigation into wrongdoing unclear
After more than four months on administrative leave, the top warden at Limestone Correctional Facility is no longer a state employee. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed exclusively to WAAY 31 that Deborah Toney retired from her role at the prison effective Aug. 1. Toney was escorted out of the...
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child
A man has been charged with chemically endangering his children and trafficking hydrocodone and oxycodone in Russellville.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Alabama woman gets 63-year sentence in father’s 2020 murder
A Morgan County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 63 years in prison in connection with her father’s 2020 shooting death. Angela Joy Vest, 42, of Elkmont, was found guilty in May of the March 26, 2020 murder of Kenneth Dewayne Vest, 60. Authorities arrived on that day at a...
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Athens educator receives sentence in fraud scheme
William "Rick" Carter was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he was convicted for his role in a virtual school scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
CAPTURED: Limestone Co. barricade suspect in custody
A "dangerous" Limestone County man is behind bars early Thursday morning following a two-day long manhunt, according to authorities.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said last month, someone was playing basketball at the courts on Kenwood Drive when he got his wallet stolen. Police believe this guy swiped the wallet – then used the stolen credit cards at a local clothing store and sporting goods store.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 3
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 3, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $109. August 2. theft of property-2nd degree; person; Olive St. S.W; medication. theft of property; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center;...
WSMV
Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
WAAY-TV
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
WAAY-TV
Priceville woman sentenced to 63 years for her father's murder
A Priceville woman has been ordered to spend the next 63 years of her life behind bars after she was found guilty of murdering her father in 2020. Angela Joy Vest was sentenced Tuesday by a Morgan County judge. According to the Priceville Police Department, Angela Vest called Morgan County 911 on March 26, 2020, and confessed to shooting her father.
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia woman charged with stealing nearly $50,000 from elderly man
A Tuscumbia woman faces one count of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly stealing thousands from an elderly man. A Colbert County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Kristen Lee Polenik on the charge March 9, though records show she wasn't arrested until July 30. The indictment says Polenik took $47,807...
Manhunt underway for suspect from barricade situation
A barricade situation in Limestone County has, according to law enforcement officials.
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home
A Decatur man was arrested this week after police say he broke into an ex-partner's home and assaulted them. Decatur Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kelly Avenue on Sunday after a report of a burglary the day before. Once there, they spoke with the victim and found evidence of the break-in.
