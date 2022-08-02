ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart woman pleaded guilty to house fire that killed two people

By Amelia Lee
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.953mnc.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced after 2020 shooting Elkhart

A man was sentenced after a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Elkhart. The shooting happened at Hardy’s Bar in August 2020. Norton says that he shot 43-year-old David Artley in self-defense. In June, a jury trial found the man, 31-year-old Jordan Norton guilty...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man charged in robbery and shooting death

A South Bend man has been charged in a robbery and death. It happened on February 26 at 2:36 a.m., when police were called to the intersection of West Monroe Street and South Lafayette Boulevard. That’s where they found 38-year-old Anthony Long, unconscious in his car, with a gunshot wound....
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

One person injured in South Bend shooting

One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#Elkhart Truth
abc57.com

Police identify bicyclist killed by train

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made after man was stabbed at Taco Bell in South Bend

An arrest was made made after a man was stabbed at the Taco Bell on LaSalle Avenue in downtown South Bend. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The victim was an employee at the restaurant. Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, stabbed the worker after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Man charged in murder of Anthony Long

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen

A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Culver man accused of threatening to stab victim to death

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Culver man was arrested after he allegedly spit on a woman and threatened to kill her, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, was arrested on the charges of intimidation and domestic battery. On Monday, deputies were notified of a domestic situation involving...
CULVER, IN
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy