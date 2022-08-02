Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Investors of Investigation

Read on www.benzinga.com
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Apyx Medical Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Apyx Medical Corporation ("Apyx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APYX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Why ChemoCentryx Stock Is On Fire Today
The rare-disease specialist is being bought out at a sizable premium.
FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Executed a Term Sheet for Up To $600 Million Investment
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FF Top Holding LLC ("FF Top"), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.("FF", FFIE") (NASDAQ: FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes ("Notes") in a potential principal amount of up to $600,000,000 (the "Proposed Financing").
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
pulse2.com
Eargo (EAR) Stock Surges Over 80%: Details You Should Know
The shares of Eargo (EAR) surged over 80% during intraday trading today. These are some details you should know. The shares of Eargo (EAR) surged over 80% during intraday trading today. There are no regulatory filings or company-specific news reports driving up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
techcrackblog.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Announces Scheduled Release of Q2 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call
Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Aug. 18, 2022. On the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET, the company’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the results. Interested parties should visit https://ccw.fm/lm3V3 to complete the online registration process in advance of the call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available via the company’s investor relations website.
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
freightwaves.com
Lyft shares rise as firm reports strong Q2 active rider numbers
Just a few days after rival Uber reported record revenue, causing the stock to pop, Lyft on Thursday also gave investors reason for optimism. The ride-hailing giant reported earnings for the second quarter after market close, and active riders appear to be on the rebound. The 19,860,000 active riders the...
InvestorPlace
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Falls 5% on Disappointing Guidance
Yesterday afternoon, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its second-quarter 2022 results. The company beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. However, AMD stock gapped down around 5% at the market open today due to Advanced Micro Devices’ soft forward guidance. The AMD earnings report was highly anticipated...
Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today
A buyout rumor is powering the biotech's shares higher.
3 Fresh Investment Ideas From Credit Suisse With Over 25% Upside
Credit Suisse recently issued a few calls across multiple industries implying serious upside for each stock, but one in particular with over 25% upside.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin focused MicroStrategy Announces Separation of Chairman, CEO Roles, Second Q2 2022 Financial Results
MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), which claims to be the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that, as of August 8, 2022, Michael Saylor will “assume the new role of Executive Chairman” and Phong Le, the Company’s President, will also serve as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.”
$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CODI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
DraftKings Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Company Raises Guidance, Optimistic On More State Sports Betting Launches
Sports betting and online casino company DraftKings Inc DKNG reported second-quarter financial results before the market open Friday. Here are the key highlights for investors. What Happened: DraftKings reported second-quarter revenue of $466 million, up 57% year-over-year. The revenue total comes in ahead of a Street consensus estimate of $435.1...
NFL・
Synaptics To $205? Plus Stifel Cuts Twilio's PT From $200 To This Level
Stifel cut the price target for Twilio Inc. TWLO from $200 to $90. Twilio shares fell 9.6% to $88.75 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities boosted the price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA from $10 to $13. Teva Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.2% to $10.24 in pre-market trading.
