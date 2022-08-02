Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Investors of Investigation

Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Aug. 18, 2022. On the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET, the company’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the results. Interested parties should visit https://ccw.fm/lm3V3 to complete the online registration process in advance of the call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available via the company’s investor relations website.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO