Florida State

Ancient-Looking Arctic Shark Spotted in the Caribbean, Hundreds of Miles from Usual Habitat

Devanshi Kasana was working with local fishers in Belize, tagging tiger sharks when something caught her attention. Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was checking her lines only to discover what appeared to be a member of the sleeper shark family, according to a release from Florida International University (FLU).
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Massive jellyfish swarm surrounds boat offshore popular beach

The dazzling swarm of jellyfish danced around the boat in crystal blue waters just offshore a busy Mediterranean beach destination — a spectacle that a Parks and Nature ranger said could become more common. A recent drone video captured thousands of glimmering white jellyfish surrounding a single boat offshore...
Huge jellyfish swarm surrounds boat in Israel

Mesmerising aerial footage has captured a huge swarm of jellyfish off the coast of Israel. The country's marine authorities were inspecting the waters of Haifa Bay during the annual jellyfish migration, when its boat was surrounded. Israel Parks and Nature Authority said that pollution and climate change are increasing the...
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef

Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
100K Tourists Projected to Flock to Florida's Space Coast for Artemis 1 Launch

NASAs Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 15, 2022. - NASA is aiming for June 18, for the beginning of the next wet dress rehearsal test of the agencys Space Launch System (SLS) at the Kennedy Space Center, with tanking operations on June 20. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ancient Greenland Shark Found Thousands of Miles from Home, in Belize

Off the southern coast of Belize, a team of Florida International University researchers was surprised to find a unique-looking shark at the end of their reel. These scientists were working with Belizean fishermen to tag tiger sharks when they noticed an ancient-looking black shark. A Ph.D. candidate at FIU’s Predator...
Human Pee Might Just Be the Key to Saving Seagrass

Around the world, seagrass is in decline. But University of Florida biogeochemist Patrick Inglett and his colleagues have hit on an unexpected key to spurring the effectiveness of recovery efforts: crystallized human urine. Around the world, ecologists are racing to protect failing seagrass ecosystems by replanting those that have been...
