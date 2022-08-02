Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson to Step Down in 2023

Read on www.wjr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff
Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Summer Mohamed realizes her dream of becoming a teacher
When she was a little girl, HFC student Summer Mohamed decided she wanted to be a teacher. She has stayed true to that dream. “I have always enjoyed working with kids and wanted to pursue a job in this field,” said Mohamed, of Detroit. “I want to become a teacher who students can look up to, and someone who leaves a positive impact on their lives.”
Arab American News
Alabas Farhat wins Democratic primary for newly-drawn State House District Three
The result of the Democratic primary election for the newly-drawn State House District Three, held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will be decisive for the upcoming general election. The district is generally left-leaning and the Democratic primary winner will no doubt take the legislative seat. Alabas Farhat won on Tuesday in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Detroit News
Detroit files suit to extend pension payments over 30 years instead of 20 years
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan's administration filed a lawsuit this week to force city pension funds to accept a 30-year payment schedule instead of its planned 20-year payment plan that begins next year. The administration filed the motion Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that would stretch out its payment...
Arab American News
Sheriff Raphael Washington retains Wayne County sheriff position
DETROIT — Sheriff Raphael Washington successfully retained his seat as Wayne County Sheriff for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024 after Tuesday’s primary election. Unofficial results from Wayne County show Washington secured about 47 percent of the votes surpassing Joan Merriewether (28 percent) and Walter Epps (24 percent). With 169,165 total votes county-wide, Washington acquired 80,277 votes.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
RELATED PEOPLE
deadlinedetroit.com
Macomb Tells Prosecutor Lucido To Get Workplace Training for his Inappropriateness...Or Else
Macomb County thinks Prosecutor Peter Lucido has a problem. County Deputy Executive Andrew McKinnon emailed Lucido, who was elected in 2020, to tell him to undergo workplace training to address issues including sexual comments and/or innuedo, the Detroit Free Press reports:. Lucido also was placed on notice that he will...
ARISE Detroit! to host hundreds of events across Detroit for annual Neighborhoods Day
Providing food, clothing and help to people in need has been the cornerstone of Pastor Absalom Hamilton's ministry since he founded his church, Kingdom Living Ministries, in 2006. Hamilton and members of his church will continue their tradition of community outreach on Saturday during the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods...
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bvmsports.com
Davenport mourns the loss of football student-athlete EyQuan Cobb
We are saddened to learn that EyQuan Cobb, a member of our football team and a beloved member of our Davenport University community, was an innocent victim killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family, teammates and friends.
EAT Detroit event comes back in a big way, despite rain and power outages
Nearly 1,000 ticket holders descended on downtown Detroit on Wednesday for an evening of restaurant wandering, sampling signature food and drinks to benefit charity. Diners enjoyed herbed-crusted lamb chops, oversized meatballs with house marinara and truffle arancini (rice balls), and plenty more. After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, EAT Detroit, a roaming culinary feast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What drivers need to know about Michigan’s bicyclist safety enforcement week
Michiganders are approaching bicyclist safety enforcement week, and police are reminding motorists to share the road. The enforcement week will focus on Detroit, Warren, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Lansing. According to the office of highway safety planning, over the last five years, nearly 1,500 bicycle-involved crashes have occurred in those five cities.
Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield
The 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is coming to Southfield next week. Listen to the greatest and biggest homegrown talents in jazz. The post Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 'daunting' job: Detroit cops comb landfill for teen's body
The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
Detroit News
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally arrives where it all started: Detroit
It's been more than three years since "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning musical about Detroit's own Temptations, made its Broadway debut and Otis Williams, the group's sole surviving founding member, still gets emotional every time he sees it. "I can't believe that my life story is on Broadway, traveling...
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Comments / 0