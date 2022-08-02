ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson to Step Down in 2023

WJR
 3 days ago
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff

Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
DEARBORN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Summer Mohamed realizes her dream of becoming a teacher

When she was a little girl, HFC student Summer Mohamed decided she wanted to be a teacher. She has stayed true to that dream. “I have always enjoyed working with kids and wanted to pursue a job in this field,” said Mohamed, of Detroit. “I want to become a teacher who students can look up to, and someone who leaves a positive impact on their lives.”
DEARBORN, MI
Arab American News

Sheriff Raphael Washington retains Wayne County sheriff position

DETROIT — Sheriff Raphael Washington successfully retained his seat as Wayne County Sheriff for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024 after Tuesday’s primary election. Unofficial results from Wayne County show Washington secured about 47 percent of the votes surpassing Joan Merriewether (28 percent) and Walter Epps (24 percent). With 169,165 total votes county-wide, Washington acquired 80,277 votes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wibailoutpeople.org

Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site

Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
bvmsports.com

Davenport mourns the loss of football student-athlete EyQuan Cobb

We are saddened to learn that EyQuan Cobb, a member of our football team and a beloved member of our Davenport University community, was an innocent victim killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family, teammates and friends.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

EAT Detroit event comes back in a big way, despite rain and power outages

Nearly 1,000 ticket holders descended on downtown Detroit on Wednesday for an evening of restaurant wandering, sampling signature food and drinks to benefit charity. Diners enjoyed herbed-crusted lamb chops, oversized meatballs with house marinara and truffle arancini (rice balls), and plenty more.  After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, EAT Detroit, a roaming culinary feast...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What drivers need to know about Michigan’s bicyclist safety enforcement week

Michiganders are approaching bicyclist safety enforcement week, and police are reminding motorists to share the road. The enforcement week will focus on Detroit, Warren, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Lansing. According to the office of highway safety planning, over the last five years, nearly 1,500 bicycle-involved crashes have occurred in those five cities.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI

