Sharefest, returns to the campus of Wilmington High School on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m., and is an opportunity for about everyone in the Wilmington area. Many families have need for help in meeting some of their daily needs. For those folks, Sharefest III is an opportunity to receive that help. If you are fortunate enough to not currently need help, then celebrate that fact by volunteering to help with the event.

WILMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO