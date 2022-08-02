Read on www.surgery.wisc.edu
Medical News Today
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
MedicalXpress
Theophylline nasal irrigation studied in COVID-19-related smell loss
For patients with COVID-19-related olfactory dysfunction (OD), the clinical benefit of theophylline added to saline nasal irrigation (SNI) is inconclusive, according to a study published online July 7 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Shruti Gupta, M.D., from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues examined the...
healio.com
Physicians should question patients with restless leg syndrome about cannabis use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients with restless leg syndrome may use cannabis to relieve symptoms, which should be documented by physicians when conducting patient history, researchers reported at the SLEEP meeting. Talar Kachechian, DO, a sleep medicine physician at Comprehensive Sleep Care Center who led this study while serving a...
MedicalXpress
Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists
Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
verywellhealth.com
Cervical Spondylosis (Arthritis of the Neck)
Cervical spondylosis, sometimes called cervical arthritis or arthritis of the neck, refers to changes due to wear-and-tear arthritis (osteoarthritis) that occur over time and affect the bones, disks, and joints of the neck. This condition affects over 85% of people over age 65. The most common symptoms of cervical spondylosis...
MedPage Today
Acupuncture May Help Reduce Urinary Incontinence Episodes, Symptoms in Women
Acupuncture reduced episodes and symptoms of urinary incontinence in women, according to a meta-analysis of 10 clinical studies. Various forms of acupuncture significantly reduced episodes of stress urinary incontinence (SUI, P<0.00001), episodes and symptoms of urge urinary incontinence (UUI, P=0.01 to P<0.0001), and resulted in higher rates of patient-reported SUI cure (P=0.0007). The benefits came from comparisons of acupuncture with sham procedures, pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT), and medication for incontinence.
beckersspine.com
Youth spine patients need fewer opioids: Study
Children and teens who have spinal fusions to treat scoliosis can be prescribed fewer opioids during recovery without compromising pain scores, researchers at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine found. Spine patients enrolled in the study were prescribed 30 doses of oxycodone, according to an Aug. 3 news release. Forty-nine patients and...
