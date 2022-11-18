ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s is like a rebirth, especially as for many women, it means reaching retirement age!

When shopping for gifts for women in their 60s, we definitely think there should be a good mix of relaxing vibes and travel-friendly picks. More free time means more time for hobbies, for jet-setting to different countries and more. It also means taking care of oneself and spending more time with family and friends!

Top Categories for Gifts for Women in Their 60s

We covered many different types of gifts below, but considering the 60s age range, here were some of the categories we focused on:

  • Self-care: relaxing hobbies, anti-aging skincare, etc.
  • Travel
  • Sentimental gifts
  • Comfortable fashion
  • Entertaining
  • Home decor
  • Food and drink
  • And more!

See some of our favorite gift picks for women in their 60s below, covering all different types of budgets. And save this list for the next birthday, holiday, retirement or other special occasion when it might come in handy!

24 Gift Ideas for Women in Their 60s

Magic Kitchen Meal Packages/Gifts

Food Without the Frustration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzXe1_0h26QZax00
Magic Kitchen

Everyone loves sitting down to a good meal — especially when they didn't have to actually cook it themselves. But at the same time, nothing beats a hand-prepared dinner. Luckily, Magic Kitchen's flash-frozen meals are expertly prepared by chefs to offer that magic of a home-cooked meal even when warmed up in the microwave!

Pros:

  • Options for specific meals or for gift certificates
  • Fantastic reviews

Cons:

  • Not for a vegan diet
See it!

Available at: Magic Kitchen

Apria Liviliti Paptizer UV Sanitizer

So Fresh and So Clean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmqlQ_0h26QZax00
Apria Direct

Are you shopping for someone who uses a CPAP machine for breathing disorders like sleep apnea? This sanitizer features medical-grade UV LEDs to freshen up CPAP masks, water chambers and accessories in minutes. It can also be used to sanitize masks, phones, keys and anything else that fits inside!

Pros:

  • Currently $80 off
  • 30-day risk-free trial

Cons:

  • Not covered by insurance
See it!

Available at: Apria Direct

Moglea Dewdrop Stationery Set

I Know That's Write

Anthropologie

A woman in her 60s is likely to still have an affinity for handwritten notes and letters, so this gorgeous, hand-painted stationery set is a stellar gift idea. It comes with two different size notebooks and six hand-painted cards with envelopes!

Pros:

  • Three gifts in one
  • Stunning design

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
See it!

Available at: Anthropologie

Proglobe Luxury Travel Set

For the Frequent Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lST8t_0h26QZax00
Amazon

This set will come with everything she needs to travel in comfort. It includes a memory foam neck pillow, a fleece blanket, a 3D contoured eye mask and ear plugs. Taking a red eye? No problem!

Pros:

  • Comes with carrying pouch
  • Great price

Cons:

  • Only one color option
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Tocca Garden Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set

Heaven- scent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFYQ2_0h26QZax00
Nordstrom

One bottle of perfume can be quite expensive, but with this garden-themed set, you get six gorgeous minis for under $50. They'll be pretty on your giftee's vanity, and they'll obviously smell beautiful. Once she picks her favorite scent, you can totally grab her a full-size next time too!

Pros:

  • Variety of scents means you don't have to choose one
  • Beautiful packaging

Cons:

  • May not be for someone who already has a signature scent
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Pause Well-Aging Collection

A Win for Skin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ib51Z_0h26QZax00
Pause

This collection of bestsellers is absolutely perfect for women in their 60s. It comes with an collagen-boosting moisturizer, a cooling mist that's amazing for hot flashes and a contouring tool for the face, neck and chest. A $226 value, this set will save you over $30. You can also buy the products individually !

Pros:

  • Cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free
  • Ethical manufacturing

Cons:

  • Our most expensive pick
See it!

Available at: Pause

Mario Badescu Hydrating Overnight Mask With Peptides

Supercharged Skincare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2lmw_0h26QZax00
Mario Badescu

We also wanted to offer another anti-aging skincare find that's just as impressive but much lower in cost, coming in at under $20. This overnight face mask is packed with peptides, adaptogens, lactic acid and niacinamide to "hydrate, brighten, balance, retexture and reveal supple skin by morning"!

Pros:

Cons:

  • Only available in 2 oz. size
See it!

Available at: Mario Badescu

Rothy's The Flat

Functional Fashion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwF97_0h26QZax00
Rothy's

Rothy's is known for making some of the most comfortable shoes on the planet — but they're nothing like those ultra-clunky orthotic shoes you might typically picture. These fashionable flats earn even more points by being washable and sustainable; they're made with 11 recycled plastic bottles!

Pros:

  • 14 classic colors/patterns, plus seasonal options
  • Wardrobe staple
  • Over 19,000 reviews

Cons:

  • Not very stretchy, so make sure to grab the right size!
See it!

Available at: Rothy's

Tory Burch Miller Stud Earrings

Pure Sophistication

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMRW1_0h26QZax00
Tory Burch

A pair of designer golden earrings is pretty unbeatable (as long as her ears are pierced). This Tory Burch pair can be worn every day, but it's also easily nice enough to wear to more formal occasions too!

Pros:

  • Also available in rose gold and silver
  • Hundreds of reviews on each site

Cons:

  • Gold-plated, not fully gold
See it!

Available at: Tory Burch , Nordstrom

DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit

For Sweet Dreams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TabM_0h26QZax00
DAVIDsTEA

This one goes out the the tea fan who wants to enjoy some caffeine-free relaxation before bed. This colorful set comes with a silky blue eye mask, an iridescent teacup, 10 drawstring filters and three loose leaf infusions for a restful night — every night!

Pros:

  • Reviewers say the tea is "of the highest quality"
  • Can keep the cup and mask even after tea runs out

Cons:

  • Doesn't come with a spoon
See it!

Available at: DAVIDsTEA , similar set at Amazon

Hummingbird Paint-by-Number Kit

New Hobbies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N6s3_0h26QZax00
Uncommon Goods

It's a great time to discover new hobbies and relax with activities like painting — no experience or expertise required! This hummingbird image starts off blank but has numbers to match up with each included paint color, so she can simply follow along. In the end, she'll have a new work of art to display!

Pros:

  • Shoppers say it's great for beginners
  • Comes with everything you need

Cons:

  • Only a few reviews
See it!

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Picnic at Ascot Bamboo & Slate Cheese Board Set

For the Hostess

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaXHL_0h26QZax00
Nordstrom

Shopping for someone who loves to entertain? Grab her this bamboo cheese board, featuring a removable slate insert (which can be used as a cutting board!), three tapas bowls and a stainless steel knife. She's going to have people begging her to plan more get-togethers!

Pros:

  • Dirty fewer dishes with the integrated cutting board
  • Room for cheese, nuts, chips and more

Cons:

  • Not big enough for larger gatherings
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom , Amazon

Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Spray

A Celebrity Favorite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GMlJ_0h26QZax00
Amazon

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o recently raved about this dry body oil, calling it her "favorite." It's a plant-based spray that's effortless to apply, delivering "uncomplicated moisture" all over. Ingredients like prickly pear oil and omega fatty acids 6 and 9 ensure a heavy dose of hydration to parched skin!

Pros:

  • Clean: free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and more
  • Also available in a pack of two

Cons:

  • Only one size (4 fl. oz.)
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame

For the Sentimental

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex9yY_0h26QZax00
Amazon

A digital picture frame is a lovely gift, but here's how to make it even lovelier. Ship it to yourself, open it up and upload photos of friends and family onto it before you wrap it back up again!

Pros:

  • App makes sharing photos easy
  • Built-in light sensor
  • Estimated to store over 20,000 photos

Cons:

  • Needs to be plugged in
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Fleur't Iconic Short Robe

Chic and Cozy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GelWv_0h26QZax00
Nordstrom

This short robe is a dream! It's nice and light, so it's better for wearing around the house than long, heavy robes. Its eco-friendly Tencel modal blend is still completely "cloud-soft" too. And that silk belt? Stunning!

Pros:

  • Side pockets
  • Belt is attached so it won't fall out or bunch up

Cons:

  • Quality means higher price
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Himalayan Glow Quartz Table Lamp

When Feeling Zen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLJ3z_0h26QZax00
Target

Pretty home decor that can also seriously soothe and set a calming mood? Yes, please! This Himalayan salt crystal lamp is such a popular gift — and for good reason. It's not too big but can create a warm ambiance in a room!

Pros:

  • Inexpensive
  • Has a dimmer

Cons:

  • Not for fully lighting a room
See it!

Available at: Target

Wrangler El Dorado Smart Carry-On

Pairs Best With a Vacation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWbq1_0h26QZax00
Amazon

Again, we're fully on board with women in their 60s visiting all of the places they've had on their bucket list for years. That means upgrading their luggage! This durable carry-on makes cruising through the airport easy with its spinner wheels and a built-in cup or phone holder. It has a USB port too!

Pros:

  • Expands for extra capacity
  • Accessory pockets inside

Cons:

  • Does not include power bank
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Chanel Chance Bath Tabs

Not Your Average Bath Bombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlPGO_0h26QZax00
Sephora

It doesn't get much lovelier than this! Bathing in Chanel? Who could say no? These bath tabs mix floral and citrus to create the perfect scent for a dreamy bath. Plus, the scent will stay with her the rest of the day, almost acting like a perfume!

Pros:

  • Shoppers say it creates "the ultimate luxurious bath experience"
  • Very giftable packaging

Cons:

  • More expensive than non-designer bath products
See it!

Available at: Sephora

Urllinz Retirement Gift Set

For the Freshly-Retired

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPgsi_0h26QZax00
Amazon

Retirement absolutely deserves some recognition. She made it! This themed gift set is perfect for the occasion, featuring a variety of funny and totally useful items. It comes with a wine tumbler, a jewelry dish, fuzzy socks, a card and more!

Pros:

  • Giftable box already says "Happy Retirement"
  • Very highly-rated by reviewers

Cons:

  • Only suitable for wine drinkers
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Book Lover Metal Bookmark

For the Avid Reader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuWYW_0h26QZax00
Amazon

This is another great retirement gift if you're looking to spend under $10. It's simple, but so nice — a perfect pick for book lovers! This skinny metal bookmark even says "enjoy the next chapter" on it, which is fitting for women in their 60s (and punny)!

Pros:

  • Budget-friendly for everybody
  • Tassel makes it even easier to find your page

Cons:

  • Only one style available
See it!

Available at: Amazon

A New Day Printed Scarf

Serious Style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Me2ms_0h26QZax00
Target

We love a silky scarf as a gift because you don't have to worry about sizing, and it can work with so many different outfits and personal styles. She can wear it around her neck in multiple ways or even use it as a purse accessory!

Pros:

  • Four colors/patterns available
  • Under $20

Cons:

  • A couple of colorways have sold out, so shop fast!
See it!

Available at: Target

Milk Bar Dozen Assorted Cookie Tin

When You Don't Know What to Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xy2N_0h26QZax00
Milk Bar

If your giftee is super hard to shop for or says she doesn't want anything, something like an edible gift is usually a fabulous idea. You'll especially succeed if you're grabbing something from Milk Bar. This cookie set contains 12 cookies in six perfect flavors!

Pros:

  • Over 1,500 reviews
  • All cookies are individually wrapped for freshness (and portability)

Cons:

  • Not vegan-friendly
See it!

Available at: Milk Bar

fyb Create Your Own Bracelet

For a Personalized Touch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0of3kG_0h26QZax00
fyb

fyb has such beautiful, demi-fine jewelry, but when it comes to gifting, we love the idea of a customized bracelet! Choose a custom charm — maybe one that says "Mom" or has a paw print image — and then choose your stone. Rose quartz? Blue lace agate? There are 14 options!

Pros:

  • Can replace gold charm with silver charm (include preference in order notes)
  • Packaged for gifting

Cons:

  • Site does not have reviews
See it!

Available at: fyb

Shinery Illuminating Pom and Radiance Wash Bundle

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fI1P3_0h26QZax00
Amazon

Speaking of jewelry, we firmly believe any jewelry lover should own this set. Bring new life and radiance to all types of metals and gemstones with this set. The wash can be used like hand soap — and make sure to follow up with the poms to create a truly "flawless shine"!

Pros:

  • Bundle value price
  • Non-toxic

Cons:

  • Not many reviews
See it!

Available at: Amazon

