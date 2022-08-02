Read on www.lanereport.com
Spotlight on the Arts: The Common Wealth of Kentucky
On Aug. 22, the LexArts Gallery in Lexington will unveil the Common Wealth of Kentucky Project, an exhibit that is the culmination of a year-long art and culture project focusing on the richness and diversity that makes Kentucky what it is. Kentucky contemporary impressionist painter Kelly Brewer, writer and multimedia...
Kentucky tourism generated $11.2 billion impact, 83,100 jobs in 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky.—Kentucky tourism exceeded 2021 expectations with a total economic impact reaching $11.2 billion, generating 83,100 jobs across the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced today. According to a study from Tourism Economics, in 2021, travel confidence rebounded from the COVID-19...
Exploring Kentucky: ‘The Whiskey Without Regrets’
After numerous ups and downs over its 137-year history, Green River Distilling Co. is now ready for the next chapter of its story. One of the most historic landmarks on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Green River Distilling Co. (GRDC)—established in 1885—holds the title of DSP-KY-10, meaning it’s literally the 10th oldest registered distillery in the entire state. That’s not to say the facility has been producing spirits constantly to this day. But the ups and downs of its history tell the tale of a distillery that’s landed on its feet, despite the odds, through 130-plus years.
Agribusiness: Making Kentucky the Ag Tech Capital of the U.S.
Building on its history of innovation in agriculture and the success of its signature industries, Kentucky is making strides toward becoming the agricultural technology capital of the United States. Kentucky is uniquely positioned to attract, develop and sustain agtech companies. Its dominance in the equine industry, the booming bourbon sector,...
Bullard events will celebrate 50th year in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – — Bullard, the 124-year-old manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment and systems, today announced a lineup of events to celebrate the company’s 50th year in Kentucky. The company, originally founded in San Francisco, Calif., by Edward Dickinson Bullard, relocated to Cynthiana, Ky. in 1972.
LOTTE Aluminum to build $239 million facility in Elizabethtown
FRANKFORT, Ky.— LOTTE Aluminium Materials USA LLC of South Korea will locate an aluminum foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest electric-vehicle-related investment in Kentucky today. This latest project will be near the...
LG&E and KU donate $50,000 and send crews to aid flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. —In the wake of catastrophic flooding that has taken dozens of lives and left a trail of devastation throughout Eastern Kentucky, Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. announced Thursday a contribution of $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund set up by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Local food bank accepting donations and supplies for Eastern Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — In response to the catastrophic flooding affecting 14 Eastern Kentucky counties, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) is working to mobilize and deliver resources from the Elizabethtown area to its sister foodbank in Lexington, God’s Pantry Food Bank. Serving the affected counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, and Pike, the regional food bank is acting as a staging facility for supplies.
$75 million fund will help Kentucky nonprofits recover from COVID-19
FRANKFORT, Ky.— A $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance...
New CPE initiative aims to close equity gaps, increase graduation rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Nine Kentucky colleges and universities have identified strategies to increase degree completion rates and close equity gaps with the help of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Council on Postsecondary Education. The collaborative led both two-year and four-year institutions through an assessment process...
