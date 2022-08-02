After numerous ups and downs over its 137-year history, Green River Distilling Co. is now ready for the next chapter of its story. One of the most historic landmarks on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Green River Distilling Co. (GRDC)—established in 1885—holds the title of DSP-KY-10, meaning it’s literally the 10th oldest registered distillery in the entire state. That’s not to say the facility has been producing spirits constantly to this day. But the ups and downs of its history tell the tale of a distillery that’s landed on its feet, despite the odds, through 130-plus years.

22 HOURS AGO