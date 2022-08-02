Flagging Accuracy At Wollaston Beach Averaged 25% For The 2020, 2021 Beach Seasons

Read on thequincysun.com
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
wgbh.org
Transit advocates have mixed reactions to the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown
The MBTA has announced an unprecedented move to shut down an entire rapid transit line so they can make badly needed repairs to tracks, signals and power systems. The Orange Line closure begins Aug. 19. Gov. Charlie Baker says the work that can be done during the 30-day closure would...
WCVB
Boston rental prices rising, vacancies at all-time lows
BOSTON — Less than one month away fromAllston Christmas, the unofficial start of greater Boston's rental season, the market is still riding a pandemic rollercoaster. "We had the greatest migration out of people in the history of Boston," said Demetrious Salpaglou, CEO of Boston Pads. "Then we had the greatest migration back."
NECN
How Boston Is Preparing for the ‘Extraordinary' Orange Line Shutdown — So Far
The sudden announcement that the MBTA will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days starting in a few weeks has commuters wondering how they'll get around and officials trying to help them. Much of the Orange Line's route goes through Boston, and Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the chief of streets for...
These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits
Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The best top 10 places that serve chocolate chip cookies in western Massachusetts
quincyquarry.com
MBTA bus burst into flames in Forest Hills #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. It is official: breaking badly bad new© stories about the problems at the MBTA have achieved daily house fire and car accident stories status with local broadcast news media.
NECN
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
quincyquarry.com
The Heat is on! #mayorkoch
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy is heading into another life-threatening as well as likely to be record breaking heatwave for the second time in recent weeks. However, while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency and so opened up sixteen...
A who’s who of Mass. power players were all at the same Cape wedding
Among those involved in the star-studded ceremony were Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officiating. Former NYPD commissioner William Bratton as a co-best man. A speech during the ceremony by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. That was the scene over the weekend on Cape Cod,...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat
Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees. Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston. The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928. With the oppressive humidity,...
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
whdh.com
Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
