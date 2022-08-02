ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Caterpillar post strong Q2 profit as it raises prices

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2qrE_0h26IeCg00
FILE - A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday, April 28, 2022. Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 reported second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion. On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.18 per share. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations with higher prices for machinery offsetting rising costs.

The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion, or $3.13. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line with the $14.3 billion analysts had projected.

Operating profit margin for the quarter was 13.6%, down slightly from last year’s 13.9%, and that took some steam out of shares before the opening bell.

“Volumes were well short of our expectations, as (Caterpillar) and its supply base continues to deal with inefficiencies,” wrote Citi analyst Timothy Thein.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc., down nearly 6% this year, slipped about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
UPI News

Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Walmart on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to lay off corporate employees after cutting its profit outlook last week. The retailer began notifying employees in its corporate offices in Bentonville, Ark., and elsewhere of the layoffs affecting about 200 employees in its merchandising, global technology and real-estate teams departments, The Wall Street Journal reported.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CNBC

Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Deerfield#Zacks Investment Research#Citi#Caterpillar Inc#Automated Insights#Cat
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

GCP Applied Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million. The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Gray Television: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. The broadcast television company posted revenue of $868 million in the period. For the current quarter ending in October, Gray Television...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Enerplus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $244.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Icahn Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Thursday reported a loss of $128 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. The diversified holding company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Pembina Pipeline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported profit of $301.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Marin Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share. The cloud-based...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Service Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $89.2 million, or 54 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy