College Fantasy Football: Top 200 Rankings for 2022

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Broncos Veteran Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Training Camp Injury
The Broncos' worst nightmare just became a reality. Denver veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick has suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. Patrick landed awkwardly and suffered a non-contact injury during practice on Tuesday. He had to be carted off the field. To make matters worse, the entire team huddled around Patrick while he was being tended to.
Saints Wide Receiver Hit With 6-Game Suspension
The New Orleans Saints learned this Tuesday that one of their wide receivers will be forced to miss the first six games of the 2022 season. That player is second-year wide receiver Kawaan Baker. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Baker is being suspended for the first six games of...
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
Josh Allen Has 4-Word Reaction Following Fight With Teammate
At the start of training camp, Josh Allen was on the receiving end of a light bump from one of his defensive teammates as he scampered into the end-zone during a team drill. The Bills quarterback wasn't happy about. Allen responded by shoving his defensive teammate - who has a...
Chiefs Rookie Exits Training Camp With Potential Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs expect big things out of 2022 second-round pick and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Unfortunately, his development could be stalled here for a bit. Moore, the former Western Michigan wide receiver, had to exit training camp early this Tuesday morning. The second-round pick was running a...
NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL Makes Official Decision On Tom Brady Tampering Punishment
This Tuesday morning, the NFL announced significant punishments for the Miami Dolphins due to the organization's violation of the integrity of the game. Will Tom Brady face similar discipline?. The Dolphins punishment stems from the team's impermissible contact with Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton during the 2019...
Browns Quarterback Has Blunt Reaction To Deshaun Watson Suspension
Earlier this week, disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a punishment for Deshaun Watson. The new Browns quarterback will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. That means Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett becomes the team's temporary starting quarterback. He'll run the Cleveland offense...
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Six college football teams favored in every regular season game
It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
Broncos Veteran Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Tuesday
A Denver Broncos veteran wide receiver and projected starter may have suffered a serious injury this Tuesday afternoon. That player is fifth-year wideout Tim Patrick. According to multiple reports, Patrick made a sensational catch during training camp on Tuesday, but landed awkwardly. It was only a matter of moments before the cart came out and he was taken off the field with medical trainers.
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Reaction To New Wide Receivers Group
The Packers said goodbye to All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams during the offseason; a puzzling move by a team that's relied so much on him in past years. However, Aaron Rodgers is encouraged by what he's seen from Green Bay's new-look wide receivers unit. With a week of training camp...
Dalvin Cook 'Escorted Off Field' Tuesday, Dealing With Potential Injury
A troubling situation unfolded in Vikings training camp this Tuesday afternoon. Star back Dalvin Cook was "escorted off field" by medical trainers due to a potential injury. Cook's left hand was reportedly being attended to by the medical staff. He had to leave practice early and didn't return to live action.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Coaches Talk Anonymously About Notre Dame for 2022
It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams billboard material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to get...
Allen Robinson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?. Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.
