Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Flying A Drone In New York? Here’s What You Need To Know
Drones are seen more and more in the skies around us. From tiny personal ones to really professional models with high-quality cameras, drones are becoming very popular in the private and public sectors. I love watching videos from drone operators, and there are several in the Greater Binghamton area who do an amazing job showcasing our communities from the sky.
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
New York Gun Seizures Up 104% From 2021 to 2022
In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police reported an increase of 104% in gun seizures from 2021 to 2022. New York State Police have seized 795 guns in 2022 as compared to 389 guns in 2021 and in total, 3,166 guns have been reported by all law enforcement agencies as compared to 2,181 during the same period last year.
Second Front Street Roundabout Opens in Time for Spiedie Fest
Drivers have started using another new roundabout near Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson. The traffic circle has opened for traffic shortly before the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally gets underway at the park. The Interstate 81's Front Street/Old Front Street interchange was closed for several days for the...
Endwell Democrat’s Proposal to Make 211 a Disaster Resource Approved
A measure to recognize the 211 informational phone service as a vital resource for dealing with emergencies in New York State has final state legislative approval. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Endwell had introduced the bill that would activate 211 during disasters. The Democrat points out the clearinghouse for all kinds...
Over 20 New York Counties Under Drought Conditions
It looks like the start of August will be the same as much of July for New York State, hot and dry. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, 21 counties in New York are under a drought watch heading into the month of August. The "Watch" is the first...
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 35 of those children are from the Upstate area.
Do You Drive One Of The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State?
You could be driving one of New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels', the most stolen cars of the year. National Insurance Crime Bureau compiled a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…
Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York For Summer Reading
Maybe you're looking for a good book to read and explore while relaxing this summer. Did you know that there are plenty of books set in Upstate New York? You can check these 21 books. put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. Honestly,...
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
NY Attorney General Looks for Crypto Crash Victims
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging any resident deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to report it to her office. The Democrat says investors were promised high returns on cryptocurrencies but, instead, lost thousands of dollars after being locked out of their accounts and were unable to access their investments.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Awesome! Binghamton, New York Spiedie Fest Shows Off Outstanding Local Talent
Spiedie Fest is here at Otsiningo Park and the musical talent that is coming to the area is outstanding. Brian Kelly (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) will be on the big stage this weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and enjoy EVERYTHING...
