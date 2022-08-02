ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Chuck E. Cheese Accused of Racism After Seemingly Ignoring Little Girl (VIDEO)

By Mike Nied
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Racism#The Little Girl#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Politics
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Accused of Racial Discrimination

A New Jersey mother is accusing a Chuck E. Cheese mascot of racial discrimination because the character ignored her 2-year-old daughter. Natyana Muhammad's daughter Safa was at a Wayne, New Jersey Chuck E. Cheese for a birthday party when she hoped to get a high-five from the mascot. Footage shows the mascot ignoring Safa while giving three high-fives to other children.
WAYNE, NJ
TheWrap

Trevor Noah Can’t Stop Laughing at Alex Jones’ Phone Contents Being Sent to Sandy Hook Families’ Lawyers (Video)

Trevor Noah couldn’t keep it together during Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show” when discussing the Alex Jones trial. The late night host burst into laughter as a clip that has now gone viral aired, showing the moment that the conspiracy theorist (who Noah called a “man who makes Donald Trump look like a decent human being”) learned his lawyers had sent a digital copy of his phone’s contents to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

TV Station Faces Backlash After Racial Slur Seen In Weather Forecast

The disturbing image aired during the Des Moines, Iowa-based Weather Channel's "Local on the 8s" segment, but the station says it is not responsible for the epithet. An Iowa weather station sparked a firestorm of criticism after one of its forecast graphics used an offensive racial slur last week, the New York Post reports. Journalist Matthew Keys pointed out the error in a now-viral tweet.
DES MOINES, IA
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy