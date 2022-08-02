Chuck E. Cheese Accused of Racism After Seemingly Ignoring Little Girl (VIDEO)

Read on mix106radio.com
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Sesame Place Defends Employee After Racist Snubbing Of Little Black Girls Alleged In Viral Video
In today’s episode of The Masked Racist, Sesame Place Philadelphia, a theme park based on the show Sesame Street has come under fire after a viral video appears to show one of its employees dressed as a character from the iconic children’s show blowing off two little Black girls and leaving them disappointed.
Chuck E. Cheese Character 'Purposefully Ignored' Black Toddler, Mom Says
'I hugged her, told her that she would never have to beg for love because she is loved by many,' the mother of a two-year-old said after the alleged snub.
Viral Video Of Legoland Characters Ignoring Black Kids Leads To Lawsuit
The kids' mothers are filing a lawsuit agains the amusement park.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Sesame Workshop Issues Apology After Shocking New Videos Surface – Including One Where Black Child Is Seemingly Slapped
Sesame Workshop was forced to issue an apology this week after a slew of new videos showed young Black children being ignored and mistreated at Sesame Place theme parks, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, Sesame Place Philadelphia was forced to issue an apology after a video went...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Sesame Place Responds To Backlash Over Character Ignoring Black Girls
Sesame Place has apologized after one of its costumed characters was accused of ignoring two Black children during a parade at the Philadelphia amusement park, CNN reports. On Sunday (July 17), the mother of two Black girls posted a video of her daughters reaching out to hug Rosita, a Sesame Place character, only to be seemingly disregarded.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
White driver allegedly posts a video appearing to show him speeding toward Black teen cyclists and using a racial slur
A Mississippi man was arrested after a video circulated on social media appearing to show him recording himself driving and threatening to hit nine Black children on bicycles, saying “50 points!” and a racial slur as he sped toward the youngsters. Mark Hall, 49, was arrested Tuesday and...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
InfoWars producer is accused of 'hypocrisy' after testifying Alex Jones 'stressed' over Sandy Hook backlash
A lawyer for parents of a slain 6-year-old accused the InfoWars producer of "hypocrisy" for saying Jones' "mood" and "health" suffered.
Popculture
Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Accused of Racial Discrimination
A New Jersey mother is accusing a Chuck E. Cheese mascot of racial discrimination because the character ignored her 2-year-old daughter. Natyana Muhammad's daughter Safa was at a Wayne, New Jersey Chuck E. Cheese for a birthday party when she hoped to get a high-five from the mascot. Footage shows the mascot ignoring Safa while giving three high-fives to other children.
Trevor Noah Can’t Stop Laughing at Alex Jones’ Phone Contents Being Sent to Sandy Hook Families’ Lawyers (Video)
Trevor Noah couldn’t keep it together during Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show” when discussing the Alex Jones trial. The late night host burst into laughter as a clip that has now gone viral aired, showing the moment that the conspiracy theorist (who Noah called a “man who makes Donald Trump look like a decent human being”) learned his lawyers had sent a digital copy of his phone’s contents to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake.
Essence
TV Station Faces Backlash After Racial Slur Seen In Weather Forecast
The disturbing image aired during the Des Moines, Iowa-based Weather Channel's "Local on the 8s" segment, but the station says it is not responsible for the epithet. An Iowa weather station sparked a firestorm of criticism after one of its forecast graphics used an offensive racial slur last week, the New York Post reports. Journalist Matthew Keys pointed out the error in a now-viral tweet.
Alex Jones Declares Himself a 'Human Supremacist' in Viral InfoWars Clip
Alex Jones has been previously mocked for warning against the dangers of alleged aliens who want to turn humans into "cyborg slaves of Satan."
Sesame Place hit with racial discrimination lawsuit after viral video sparked outrage
Earlier this month, a video of a character appearing to snub two Black children at Sesame Place, a theme park in Philadelphia, went viral.
