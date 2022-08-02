ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status

The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
ClutchPoints

Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed

With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever

The Toronto Blue Jays were in serious need of another top-end reliever ahead of Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. With just hours to go before it hits, they’ve made a splash. The Jays have acquired right-handers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins in exchange for one of their top prospects, Jordan Groshans. Via […] The post Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays acquire Whit Merrifield from Royals at MLB trade deadline

In a rather surprising turn of events, the Toronto Blue Jays have reached a deal with the Kansas City Royals for second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield right before the trade deadline. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Blue Jays are sending prospect Samad Taylor and pitcher Max Castillo to the Royals in the deal. […] The post Blue Jays acquire Whit Merrifield from Royals at MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
The Game Haus

Atlanta Braves Trade for Raisel Iglesias

The Atlanta Braves have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angeles to acquire Raisel Iglesias according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Iglesias, 32, is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Reds and Angels. He has a 3.13 career ERA with 156 saves. This season, his ERA is 4.04 and he has registered 16 saves.
