Read on www.cubsinsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status
The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed
With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever
The Toronto Blue Jays were in serious need of another top-end reliever ahead of Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. With just hours to go before it hits, they’ve made a splash. The Jays have acquired right-handers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins in exchange for one of their top prospects, Jordan Groshans. Via […] The post Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs retain Willson Contreras, Ian Happ despite trade rumors
After months of speculation, the Cubs will pass the trade deadline without moving two of their biggest trade chips. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ will both be staying put in Wrigleyville. It hasn’t exactly been a quiet deadline for the...
Blue Jays acquire Whit Merrifield from Royals at MLB trade deadline
In a rather surprising turn of events, the Toronto Blue Jays have reached a deal with the Kansas City Royals for second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield right before the trade deadline. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Blue Jays are sending prospect Samad Taylor and pitcher Max Castillo to the Royals in the deal. […] The post Blue Jays acquire Whit Merrifield from Royals at MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
Atlanta Braves Trade for Raisel Iglesias
The Atlanta Braves have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angeles to acquire Raisel Iglesias according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Iglesias, 32, is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Reds and Angels. He has a 3.13 career ERA with 156 saves. This season, his ERA is 4.04 and he has registered 16 saves.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Willson Contreras leads list of MLB trade candidates who, surprisingly, went nowhere
The 2022 MLB trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and the occasion was of course notable for the number of headline-grabbing trades that went down -- meaning, mostly, the whopper that landed Juan Soto in San Diego. Now, though, let's take a moment to pay heed to the players who were not traded.
Comments / 0