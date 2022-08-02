ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares: document

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings published Tuesday, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The move comes after Musk sold around $8.5 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker in April as he was preparing to finance the Twitter deal.
