CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
Has Alibaba Stock Bottomed? Check the Chart.
Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each representing eight Report has been in the news a lot lately, and as one might guess, the stock has been volatile. On Friday the shares sank 11% on reports that the company could be delisted from the NYSE...
americanbankingnews.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 146 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,903,000.
dotesports.com
Ubisoft shares surge as Tencent eyes significant stake in game publisher
Tencent Holdings Ltd, the mega technology and entertainment conglomerate based in China, is seeking to raise its stake in French video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment, according to a report released Reuters today. Tencent previously acquired a five-percent stake in Ubisoft back in March 2018, at the cost of roughly €370...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
tipranks.com
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
Alibaba impressed with a robust first-quarter beat. The company is recovering from the COVID-19-related lockdowns and gaining momentum. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) surprised investors by beating Wall Street expectations on both its top and bottom lines. At the time of writing, BABA stock is up nearly 5% on the news during pre-market trading.
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
Animal Spirits: Nasdaq Up 19% Off June Lows
TSX -8% Nasdaq -17% Large-Cap Technology stocks up 19% off the June lows. Bank of England raises rates by 0.5%, most since 1995. U.S. job numbers/ initial unemployment claims up 6,000 to 260,000. Crude $91 flat. Oil prices back to pre-Ukraine/Russia war. Corn prices back to pre-Ukraine/Russia war. Meta META...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
biztoc.com
Alibaba beats with Q1 revenue flat YoY to $30.68B, as Cloud revenue rose 10% YoY to $2.6B, and $3.3B net income; NYSE-listed stock rises 5%+
Alibaba reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat expectations, sending shares higher in U.S. pre-market trade. Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant in Hong Kong rose more than 4% ahead of the earnings report. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were 7% higher. Alibaba reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat...
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin 70% Below Fair Value, Predicts Brief Recession This Year: Report
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that Bitcoin is way below its actual fair value, and that the bottom is likely already in for BTC. In a new interview with MarketWatch, the veteran hedge fund manager says his firm’s metrics put BTC’s value at roughly $40,000. BTC is...
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Alibaba Surges Over 5% Ahead Of Earnings As Hang Seng Tracks Wall Street Higher
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose over 2% in opening trade on Thursday, following an upbeat session on Wall Street overnight. Shares of Alibaba rose over 5% in Hong Kong on Thursday morning ahead of its earnings release. Bank of America Securities analyst Eddie Leung maintained a "buy" rating on its U.S. stock while lowering its price target from $162 to $155, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Bitcoin remains a relative blip for Block as company beats Q2 expectations
Block, led by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, took a $36 million impairment charge on its Bitcoin holdings in the second quarter. Payments company, Block, beat analyst expectations this quarter, but Bitcoin—a key focus for the company—has yet to deliver a meaningful contribution to its bottom line. The...
