ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amrita Patel to lead Wells Fargo Equipment Finance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrUvQ_0h25sCTF00
Amrita Patel, Head of Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced Amrita Patel will lead Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (WFEF), which offers specialized financing for purchase, acquisition or leasing of assets pertaining to equipment, transportation and rental fleets, as well as comprehensive vendor and dealer programs. Patel will report to Mary Katherine DuBose, head of the bank’s secured lending and leasing businesses within Wells Fargo Commercial Banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005336/en/

Bill Mayer, who led WFEF since 2015, has announced his retirement after 34 years in financial services.

“Amrita’s experience, previous leadership roles and strong history of achieving outstanding results that brought value to both our business and our clients will serve her well as the head of WFEF,” said DuBose. “I am excited to welcome Amrita to a great group of leaders who are implementing innovative and creative financial solutions in today’s ever-changing economy.”

Previously, Patel was head of Process Transformation for Wells Fargo Commercial Capital where she drove change across its business lines through improved documentation, processes and controls to help transition the organization to a more innovative, sustainable-growth business model. Her efforts delivered greater efficiency and consistency, a better client experience, and enhanced risk management through continuous process improvement. Prior, Patel was national sales manager for the Commercial Vehicle Group, a division within Equipment Finance. Before joining Wells Fargo in 2018, Patel held numerous leadership positions over 18 years at GE Capital through various acquisitions, divestitures, and enterprise initiatives across the U.S. and internationally.

Patel, a Six Sigma black belt, holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Florida – Warrington College of Business with a concentration in information systems and operations management.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon footprint economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-LO

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005336/en/

CONTACT: Media

Trisha Schultz, 424-268-6202

trisha.schultz@wellsfargo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company

PUB: 08/02/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 08/02/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy

2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Completes Comprehensive Review of Diverse Candidate Slate Guidelines

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that it is reinstating its diverse candidate slate guidelines following a pause that started in June. Over the past six weeks, the company completed a review of diverse candidate slate hiring approaches and interviewed Wells Fargo recruiters and hiring managers to determine what’s working and what’s not. The company has also engaged a broader set of employees in listening sessions since mid-May.
BUSINESS
tickerreport.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.77.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bloomberglaw.com

Canopy Growth Hires Former Aphria Legal Chief as New Top Lawyer

Cannabis giant’s ex-legal leader Phillip Shaer left last year. Canopy Growth Corp., which produces cannabis for recreational and medicinal use, has hired Christelle Gedeon as chief legal officer while it seeks a financial turnaround. Gedeon stepped down nearly a year ago as top lawyer at Aphria Inc., a rival...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amrita Patel
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Commercial Finance#Wells Fargo Company#Ge Capital#Business Industry#Linus Business#Process Transformation
960 The Ref

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Kathy Connelly Advances to Chief Operating Officer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced Kathy Connelly, formerly Georgia Properties Senior Vice President of Relocation and Corporate Services, is now Chief Operating Officer at the award-winning brokerage. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Connelly joined the company in January of 1994 to lead the company’s business development and company generated referral business efforts. In 2013 she assumed additional responsibilities as Qualifying Broker at Georgia Properties and has led all legal and compliance matters. Her new role will be expanded to focus on growing the company’s essential services and partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006082/en/ Kathy Connelly, SCRP is Chief Operating Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. (Photo: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

xSuite Group Named Among Best 50 Companies to Watch 2022 By Silicon Review

AHRENSBURG, Germany & SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based procure-to-pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining accounts payable invoice automation (APIA), was featured among the “50 Best Companies To Watch” in 2022 by Silicon Review. Silicon Review’s list highlights the most successful companies across all products, services, operational cultures and management styles. It comprises companies that hold one commonality: the value they bring to employees and customers. xSuite was recognized for its disruptive, state-of-the-art AP automation technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005145/en/ xSuite Group Named Among Best 50 Companies to Watch 2022 By Silicon Review (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Vox

The crypto crackdown begins

It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy