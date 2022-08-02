Read on www.wcsportsauthority.com
newstalk941.com
Nine New Commissioners Elected In Putnam County
A total of nine new commissioners will serve Putnam County following Thursday’s election. Fred Vondra, Ron Chaffin, Chevin Eldridge, David Gentry, Ken Hall, Junior Phipps, Vinnie Faccinto, Terry Randolph and David Andrews will join the commission. Current Commission Chair Mike Atwood lost in the 12th district, finishing fourth among...
Close Races and One Tie in Franklin County
Chris Guess (R)3,75646% Eddie Clark (I)3,61044% Gene F. Snead Jr. (I)6077% Brian Crisp (I)1652%
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
Overton County News
Overton County Unofficial Election Results - August 4, 2022
Overton County General Election held Thursday, Aug. 4.
newstalk941.com
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
newstalk941.com
Steven Barlow Wins Overton County Executive Race
Overton County will move forward under new leadership with its new County Executive, Steven Barlow. Barlow defeated incumbent Ben Danner, getting some 52.2 percent of the votes compared to Danners’ 47.7. percent. Barlow said that he’s ready to get back to business as he takes over the helm.
newstalk941.com
One Vote Decides White Co Commission Race
Just a single vote decided the election in the White County Commission District 1 race on Thursday. Cain L. Rogers won the first seat with 364 votes. Chris Brewington beat out Emilie Austin Roberts 271-270 to take the second seat in District. In District two, Jordan Cocke and Thomas Margeson...
smithcountyinsider.com
August 4, 2022 State Primary and Smith County General Election Results
Voters had the opportunity to cast ballots in a variety of races during the 2022 State Primary and Smith County General Election, including Governor, US House, TN Senator, TN House, District Attorney, General Sessions Judge, Mayor, Trustee, Clerk, County Commission, and several more. Citizens may view a full sample ballot here.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Budget Includes Property Tax Decrease And Raises
The Cumberland County Commission approved its new fiscal year budget with a lower property tax Tuesday. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said it was reduced from $1.5653 to $1.1350. Foster said the increase of property values allowed the change to happen without losing revenue. “It’s hours and hours of work,”...
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY MANAGER SUSPENDED FOR 3 WEEKS OVER VILLAGE INN CONDEMNATION & 100+ RESIDENTS DISPLACED
In a special called meeting by the Crossville City Council Tuesday night the City Attorney recommended the City Manger, Greg Wood, be suspended for three weeks. The suspension arises from the City’s actions on Wednesday, July 27th, when Police and City Fire Units converged on the Village Inn Hotel and ultimately displaced over 100 tenants using a condemnation order. The basis for the condemnation order according to the City included unsafe living conditions at the Village Inn. Tenants were given 12 hours to vacate the premises and seven days to return for their personal possessions.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Consider Ordinance Amending Sale Start Time For Beer
Cookeville City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the sale of alcohol. City Clerk Darian Coons said the ordinance would sync up the start time of 10 a.m. for the sale of all alcoholic beverages on Sunday. “Back in 2019, the council opted back into the...
wcsportsauthority.com
Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers
As we near the start of the 2022 football season, the Warren County Sports Authority will be breaking down the Pioneer football roster. We will be dividing our previews by positions, including stories on quarterbacks, running backs/wings, wide receivers, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, secondary, special teams and the coaching staff.
wjle.com
Suspected Marijuana Growers Named in Sealed Indictments
Two men found growing marijuana on their properties on Barnes Mill Road more than a year ago have been arrested after being named in sealed indictments recently returned by the DeKalb County Grand Jury. 60-year-old Steven James Cantrell and 71-year-old Larry Adcock are each charged in the indictments for possession...
williamsonherald.com
Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
