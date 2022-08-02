GloRilla Responds to Mean Tweets About How Deep Her Voice Sounds on New Song

Read on powerboise.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
TODAY.com
Why fans think Beyoncé is messing with them in her lyrics for ‘America Has a Problem’
Looking at the 16-song track list to Beyoncé's "Renaissance," the song "America Has a Problem" immediately seemed to take on political connotation. After all, America does have more than a few problems, ranging from inflation, to systemic racism, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon hearing the lyrics of "America Has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Crystal Renay Jams To "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Following Ne-Yo Marriage Drama
Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set
Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
thebrag.com
Diane Warren addresses Beyoncé ‘shade’ after calling out ‘Renaissance’
Diane Warren recently called Beyoncé out for having a lot of writers on a Renaissance song and is now addressing the topic. Diane Warren took to Twitter to question a song on Renaissance with 24 writers credited on it. She followed it up with an eye-rolling emoji to cement that she didn’t view it as a positive thing.
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
SFGate
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post:. Diane Warren Apologizes After Questioning Why Beyoncé Song Has Over 20 Writers: This Wasn't an 'Attack'. This is the sample...
Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video
Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
Mase Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’ After Fivio Foreign Claims He Only Got $5,000 Advance From Mase
Ma$e appears to have responded to Fivio Foreign after he revealed that he signed to the former Bad Boy Records artist for $5,000. On Saturday (July 30), Ma$e, born Mason Betha, jumped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Wallo is looking at the camera and says, "$5,000, man. $5,000." Meanwhile, Ma$e is drinking from his bottled water and is weaving back and forth before he says, "Diddy 2.0."
TODAY.com
The best and funniest reactions to Beyonce's album 'Renaissance'
As to be expected, Beyoncé's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," broke the internet when it dropped on July 29. Online, fans and celebs (not to mention critics) are singing its praises. Whereas Beyoncé surprised fans with the albums "Beyoncé" (2013) and "Lemonade" (2016), the singer gave us a two month-long...
NoCap Tells Fan ‘No’ for Wanting Him to Collab With Lil Baby Again
Fans waiting on another collab from NoCap and Lil Baby might not want to hold their breath. On Monday (August 1), NoCap hit up Twitter to spend some time interacting with fans to cover a number of topics. The Mr. Crawford rapper began the social media session by letting his 264,000 followers know what type of upcoming new sounds they can expect. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn when a fan, who goes by the username pradacaps, suggested that NoCap should hop back into the studio with Lil Baby to collaborate on some new music.
Why Christina Ricci wishes she could go back to the 90’s: ‘This is very dark’
Christina Ricci is looking back at many of her choices during the 90’s, admitting during a recent interview that she wishes she could go back in time to make different decisions. The Hollywood star, who recently revealed how she really feels about her Emmy nomination for her...
Jane Fonda is the ultimate ‘coastal grandma’ in hilarious Jimmy Fallon parody video
Earlier this week on ‘The Tonight Show,’ host Jimmy Fallon enlisted Hollywood legend Jane Fonda to create a hysterical music video that parodies the ‘coastal grandma’ viral summer trend.
‘Kaepernick & America’ Documentary Set for September VOD Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. The documentary “Kaepernick & America,” which examines the remarkable conflict stirred by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s sideline protest, will begin streaming on demand on Fri. Sept. 2. Directed by Tommy Walker (“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” “God Grew Tired of Us”) and Ross Hockrow (“Born Strong,” “Finding Giannis”), the documentary made its debut at Tribeca as one of the film festival’s online premieres. In a statement, Walker explained he was personally captivated the Kaepernick saga and what insights they gleaned about America’s ongoing racial turmoil as they explored the intersection between his protest...
NFL・
Complex
Kelis Responds to Beyoncé Fan Calling Her ‘Cry Baby’ After “Milkshake” Interpolation Pulled From ‘Renaissance’
Following word that Beyoncé removed an interpolation of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy,” the latter has addressed Bey’s decision on social media. Kelis confronted various Beyhive trolls and responded to her own supporters within a day of the news...
Childish Gambino Responds to People Who Think His Atlanta TV Show Isn’t for Black People
As he prepares for the final season of his award-wining Atlanta series, Childish Gambino is responding to critiques that the show is not Black enough. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), Gambino spoke at a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association along with his brother and co-executive producer Stephen Glover. During the talk, the rapper-actor addressed knocks that the show is not made for African-Americans.
Engineer Teezio Speaks on Mixing Gunna’s Wunna Album and Working on Jack Harlow’s No. 1 Record ‘First Class’
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Pivoting from playing the bass in high school, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco’s perseverance earned him a studio engineering internship at 16 years old. By the time he was 18, he was Juicy J’s engineer. A chance phone call in 2016 led Teezio to recording Chris Brown’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, resulting in him becoming CB’s recording and mixing engineer in the process. Teezio, a 31-year-old Los Angeles native, tapped in with XXL to discuss his path so far, working with rappers and believing in Jack Harlow’s “First Class” early on.
