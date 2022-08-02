Human Investing LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Read on www.tickerreport.com
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Drops By 16.7%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Elena Dulik Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
Motley Fool
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today
Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased. You’re reading a free article...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
tickerreport.com
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
tickerreport.com
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
tickerreport.com
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
tickerreport.com
William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
tickerreport.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
tickerreport.com
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $156.15.
