WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Wenatchee’s Labor Pool is Shrinking
Labor Economist Don Meseck recently provided the Monthly Employment Report for June, reporting that Wenatchee’s labor pool is shrinking despite low unemployment rates. Don Meseck covers labor economic trends in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties. Meseck’s report reads: “The concerning news, this expansion ceased with...
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
Voters Approving Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Voters in both Chelan and Douglas County are approving Proposition 1, although by much different margins. Proposition 1 was put on the ballot by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 as a proposal to combine both districts along with increasing their levy rates. Brian Brett,...
Douglas County sheriff to head statewide law enforcement group
When Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown finishes his term as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs next year he’ll be replaced by yet another Wenatchee Valley law enforcement official. The association announced this week that Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris will lead their 15-member executive...
WATCH: Crews help 2,000 sheep move safely through Blewett Pass
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a large herd of sheep make their way through Blewett Pass Tuesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., WSDOT officials posted a time-lapse video on Twitter showing at least 2,000 sheep running through the pass off of the side of the road.
Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit
Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Sales Down, Listings Up in Wenatchee Home Market
Real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to show the local market is slowing. According to July data from Pacific Appraisal Associates, the median sales price for a residential home fell for the second time in three months to $500,000. Total sales are down 10% from the same time...
Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week
Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
House Fire in Malaga
Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
UPS Again Leasing Old WSDOT Property
UPS will pay the City of Wenatchee $60,000 for the temporary use of the old Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) administrative building site on North Wenatchee Avenue. The six month lease will allow UPS to start up its portable distribution center early this year. The city previously leased the...
3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County
SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
Man drowns in Wenatchee River after inner tube flips
A man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Saturday after his inner tube flipped, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old Walla Walla man was not wearing a life jacket. According to the sheriff’s office, a small group of friends and family were floating on the Wenatchee...
East Wenatchee orchard firm fined and banned from H-2A program
EAST WENATCHEE — A family-owned orchard firm has been fined $64,000 by the federal government, and barred from hiring foreign workers under the popular H-2A guest labor program. Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee allegedly housed its Mexican H-2A employees in unsafe conditions, cheated them out of wages...
