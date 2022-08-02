ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Wenatchee’s Labor Pool is Shrinking

Labor Economist Don Meseck recently provided the Monthly Employment Report for June, reporting that Wenatchee’s labor pool is shrinking despite low unemployment rates. Don Meseck covers labor economic trends in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties. Meseck’s report reads: “The concerning news, this expansion ceased with...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Manson, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
kpq.com

Voters Approving Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

Voters in both Chelan and Douglas County are approving Proposition 1, although by much different margins. Proposition 1 was put on the ballot by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 as a proposal to combine both districts along with increasing their levy rates. Brian Brett,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Douglas County sheriff to head statewide law enforcement group

When Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown finishes his term as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs next year he’ll be replaced by yet another Wenatchee Valley law enforcement official. The association announced this week that Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris will lead their 15-member executive...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WATCH: Crews help 2,000 sheep move safely through Blewett Pass

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a large herd of sheep make their way through Blewett Pass Tuesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., WSDOT officials posted a time-lapse video on Twitter showing at least 2,000 sheep running through the pass off of the side of the road.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit

Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Chelan#Brush Fire#Chelan County Sheriff#Chelan 12 11 Marine#Chestnut St#Chelan 18 10 Theft#Safeway#Manson 21 25 Theft#Chelan 23 56 Hazard#Chelan 13 36 Theft#Chelan 13 55 Marine
kpq.com

Sales Down, Listings Up in Wenatchee Home Market

Real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to show the local market is slowing. According to July data from Pacific Appraisal Associates, the median sales price for a residential home fell for the second time in three months to $500,000. Total sales are down 10% from the same time...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
NORTH BEND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
kpq.com

House Fire in Malaga

Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
MALAGA, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

UPS Again Leasing Old WSDOT Property

UPS will pay the City of Wenatchee $60,000 for the temporary use of the old Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) administrative building site on North Wenatchee Avenue. The six month lease will allow UPS to start up its portable distribution center early this year. The city previously leased the...
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County

SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee orchard firm fined and banned from H-2A program

EAST WENATCHEE — A family-owned orchard firm has been fined $64,000 by the federal government, and barred from hiring foreign workers under the popular H-2A guest labor program. Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee allegedly housed its Mexican H-2A employees in unsafe conditions, cheated them out of wages...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy