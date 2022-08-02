What an incredible find! Deep Water, Gorgeous Sunsets, Private Waterfront, Dock & a 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home on the Big Niangua is just what the doctor ordered! Enjoy the rest of your summer skiing, fishing, swimming or just relaxing on the dock or any of your private decks. This home has been loved by the same family since it was built. This is the first time it has been offered! Pride of ownership will not leave you disappointed. The kitchen has been updated with the cabinets painted white, marble-look countertops & stainless-steel appliances. You will love the look of the wood grain ceramic tile in the lower level. Each level offers 2 Bedrooms. The lower-level bedrooms are nonconforming due to egress. Just wait until you get to see the number of entertaining areas this property has to offer. This home offers newer siding, windows, roof, kitchen appliances & water heater. The Master Suite is nicely sized & offers a great walk-in shower that was installed last year. This will go fast!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO