Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022

A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
RARE - Here is your opportunity to own a NICE 3 Bed / 2 Bath Condo at Reflections. Condos at this complex rarely come on the market. This wonderful cove setting at the quiet 35mm brings a lake lifestyle that is truly special. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features all the comforts of 2004 construction. Plenty of room to entertain with a generous screened-in deck. To sweeten the deal, this unit comes with a garage, 12x32 slip, and 4500 lb. hoist.
What an incredible find! Deep Water, Gorgeous Sunsets, Private Waterfront, Dock & a 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home on the Big Niangua is just what the doctor ordered! Enjoy the rest of your summer skiing, fishing, swimming or just relaxing on the dock or any of your private decks. This home has been loved by the same family since it was built. This is the first time it has been offered! Pride of ownership will not leave you disappointed. The kitchen has been updated with the cabinets painted white, marble-look countertops & stainless-steel appliances. You will love the look of the wood grain ceramic tile in the lower level. Each level offers 2 Bedrooms. The lower-level bedrooms are nonconforming due to egress. Just wait until you get to see the number of entertaining areas this property has to offer. This home offers newer siding, windows, roof, kitchen appliances & water heater. The Master Suite is nicely sized & offers a great walk-in shower that was installed last year. This will go fast!
Located in the famous Six Mile, no wake inlet. This property features 3 lots providing a lot of privacy with 70 feet of lakefront. There are 5 bedrooms (one non-conforming but a window could be added), and an oversized two-car garage. This lakefront, luxury home is being sold furnished with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms downstairs. There is a lot of room for extra storage. The water is 20 ft deep with an amazing dock to hang out at. 10X24 slip and 12X28 slip with a pump for washing down the boat and dock. Take a golf cart ride to the martini deck to grill or down to the dock. By land, this home is the perfect location down HH to Bittersweet to Anemone. This perfectly maintained home is ready to move right in and enjoy.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
Missouri Man Sentenced to 30 Years For Murder of Salem, Ark. Man

Salem, Ark. – A Missouri man will be facing three decades behind bars for his part in the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Travis Eugene Barker, 21 of Jefferson City, entered a guilty plea to the charge of 1st degree murder of Stansbury on July 25, 2022. Barker was the third person arrested in the murder investigation that began in April of 2021. Jacoby Auston Goehler and his mother, Jennifer Harnden, were also arrested in connection with the murder of Stansbury.
