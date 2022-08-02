ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Solana Labs, Inc. (SOL) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege

America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
blockworks.co

Brevan Howard Scores Largest Crypto Hedge Fund Launch Ever

Brevan Howard Asset Management has pulled off the largest crypto hedge fund launch yet. The firm’s flagship digital assets-focused vehicle raised more than $1 billion from institutional investors, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter — with the vast majority of the lofty haul timed with the fund’s launch earlier this year.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
blockworks.co

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
coinjournal.net

Binance has ‘a lot of dry powder’ for crypto acquisitions: CEO

Binance has appointed co-founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs to spearhead company’s investments, including an aggressive approach towards getting acquisitions over the line. But Binance will only acquire or give money to struggling crypto companies that have good products and are well-managed. To that effect, Binance has...
The Verge

MicroStrategy CEO steps down as company takes a $917 million hit on its Bitcoin investments

Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor is stepping down as the CEO of the software company he co-founded, MicroStrategy, and will instead take on the role of executive chairman. Saylor’s belief in Bitcoin has turned the company into a holding vehicle for the cryptocurrency. The news came as the company reported its second-quarter earnings. It noted a loss of $1.062 billion, mostly due to an impairment charge of $917 million based on the value of its Bitcoin holdings, which have plunged since the price peaked in November last year.
dailyhodl.com

Following Solana Wallet Hack, Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Tells SOL Holders To Get Crypto Out of Mobile Platforms

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko says that the hack that compromised over 8,000 SOL holders’ wallets may be due to issues with mobile platforms. Early on Wednesday morning, blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that an attack on Solana wallets stemmed from a supply chain hack, which is when an outside party or provider with access to the victim’s data is compromised.
