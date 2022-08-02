Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Solana Labs, Inc. (SOL) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor is stepping down as the CEO of the software company he co-founded, MicroStrategy, and will instead take on the role of executive chairman. Saylor’s belief in Bitcoin has turned the company into a holding vehicle for the cryptocurrency. The news came as the company reported its second-quarter earnings. It noted a loss of $1.062 billion, mostly due to an impairment charge of $917 million based on the value of its Bitcoin holdings, which have plunged since the price peaked in November last year.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO