Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Solana Labs, Inc. (SOL) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

coingeek.com
BSV investors file £9.9 billion class action lawsuit against Binance, Bittylicious, Kraken and Shapeshift
A £9.9 billion class action lawsuit has been filed against Binance, Bittylicious, Kraken and Shapeshift on behalf of BSV investors over the exchanges’ collective delisting of the digital asset. The four cryptocurrency exchanges are accused of colluding to damage the prospects of BSV by delisting the asset without...
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptobriefing.com
Phemex Partners With Université Paris Dauphine-PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, the renowned institution of higher education is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the. research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore- based crypto platform that’s quickly risen the...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Coinbase will help BlackRock's top clients gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market in a new partnership
BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase to give the asset manager's client greater exposure to crypto. Coinbase will help BlackRock's Aladdin clients trade bitcoin and access its crypto exchange. Bitcoin is down 51% from the start of the year. Coinbase is partnering with BlackRock to help some of the asset manager's...
blockworks.co
Brevan Howard Scores Largest Crypto Hedge Fund Launch Ever
Brevan Howard Asset Management has pulled off the largest crypto hedge fund launch yet. The firm’s flagship digital assets-focused vehicle raised more than $1 billion from institutional investors, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter — with the vast majority of the lofty haul timed with the fund’s launch earlier this year.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
Coinbase shares soar on deal to provide crypto services for BlackRock clients
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O)soared more than 16% on Thursday after it announced that it had partnered with BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, to provide its institutional clients with access to crypto trading and custody services. [nL1N2ZG1E4]
coinjournal.net
Binance has ‘a lot of dry powder’ for crypto acquisitions: CEO
Binance has appointed co-founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs to spearhead company’s investments, including an aggressive approach towards getting acquisitions over the line. But Binance will only acquire or give money to struggling crypto companies that have good products and are well-managed. To that effect, Binance has...
The Verge
MicroStrategy CEO steps down as company takes a $917 million hit on its Bitcoin investments
Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor is stepping down as the CEO of the software company he co-founded, MicroStrategy, and will instead take on the role of executive chairman. Saylor’s belief in Bitcoin has turned the company into a holding vehicle for the cryptocurrency. The news came as the company reported its second-quarter earnings. It noted a loss of $1.062 billion, mostly due to an impairment charge of $917 million based on the value of its Bitcoin holdings, which have plunged since the price peaked in November last year.
dailyhodl.com
Following Solana Wallet Hack, Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Tells SOL Holders To Get Crypto Out of Mobile Platforms
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko says that the hack that compromised over 8,000 SOL holders’ wallets may be due to issues with mobile platforms. Early on Wednesday morning, blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that an attack on Solana wallets stemmed from a supply chain hack, which is when an outside party or provider with access to the victim’s data is compromised.
