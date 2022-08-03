ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Search is on for suspects who wore masks when they shot & killed Lakewood man

By Jeff Todd
 2 days ago

3 suspects in masks shoot and kill Lakewood man, police say 02:18

Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.

Lakewood Police

"It does not appear that the driver knew these suspects at all. It appears to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed," said John Romero with the Lakewood Police Department.

Police also believe the suspects had tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.

"From looking at video it appears there were several robberies near that bus station at Colfax and Sheridan before the shooting happened," said Romero. "These appear random these robberies, the attempted carjacking which turned into a homicide and that's what makes it that much more concerning to us."

Investigators know the suspects are covered up but hope someone may recognize the clothing in the surveillance videos.

"The suspects were very heavily covered their arms, legs and faces, that's why we want people to take a look at these photos and see if they can help us identify who these people are so we can get justice for the victim," Romero said.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department's tip line at 303-763-6800. Authorities said they have recovered a vehicle that was associated with the shooting. That recovery took place on Monday in Denver. Some of the suspects in that vehicle ran away and others were taken to jail on unrelated warrants. So far it's not clear if any of the people in that car were involved in Contreras' death.

Public Safety
