Read on library.carlsbadca.gov
Related
carlsbadca.gov
Parks & Recreation
Welcome to the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department. We operate 41 parks and special use areas and offer over 67 miles of trails throughout the city to provide accessible outdoor recreational opportunities and conserve open space for residents and visitors. In addition, the department offers a variety of programs and services to promote health and wellness.
carlsbadca.gov
Changes in trash rates and billing
During the transition from Waste Management to Republic Services, Carlsbad customers will see two changes in their bills for solid waste services:. Previously Carlsbad customers paid for Waste Management’s services through either their city utility bill or by paying Waste Management directly, depending on their water district. To make...
Comments / 0