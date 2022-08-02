How the U.S. took out an al-Qaida mastermind despite having no boots on the ground

Read on www.npr.org
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the departure of U.S. troops. Over the course of the year, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women's rights to the point that women have been erased from public life. When out in the street, women are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. With a few exceptions, they're no longer allowed to work. Girls aren't allowed to go to school after sixth grade. Women and girls have been disappearing in prison for breaking the Taliban's morality code or forced into marrying one of the Taliban.
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
Secretary of State Blinken is attending a meeting of southeast Asian nations. Hungary's leader will speak at the CPAC event in Dallas. Democrats may make gains against high prescription drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched...
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians
The human rights group Amnesty International has often and repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Well, now it's issued a damning report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops and artillery near residential areas. That goes against international conventions of war intended to protect civilians caught up in conflict. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda reports on how the Ukrainians are responding to the accusations.
News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial
The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
Life For Women Under The Taliban
Journalist Ramita Navai went undercover in Afghanistan to film her new PBS Frontline documentary and found that girls and women are being arrested for violating the morality code. Also many girls are abducted and forced to marry Talibs.
Tensions increase between Taiwan and China after Pelosi visits Taipei
Now we turn to China, which announced it would halt cooperation with the U.S. on a range of issues, including climate and crime, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China is also continuing its live-fire military exercises in the waters around the island. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Beijing's show of force disproportionate and unjustified. And he told a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting with ministers from Southeast Asian nations that the U.S. is seriously concerned.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
NPR's A Martinez talks to Amanda Michelle Gomez of member station WAMU and Abel Nuñez of the Central American Resource Center about buses of migrants sent by Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at...
Democrats are moving forward with a climate, tax and health care bill
Democrats are one step closer to getting a big part of President Biden's agenda over the finish line. Senate Democrats cleared a big hurdle last night when Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the last remaining holdout, says she'll support the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation would address climate change, health care and tax and is set to be introduced on Saturday. And for more, we're joined by NPR's Barbara Sprunt. Barbara, what brought Sinema onboard?
Biden used to keep Trump mentions to a minimum. Not anymore
In the early part of the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule. Don't talk about the former president. But with midterms just around the corner, Donald Trump's name seems to be back on the tip of President Biden's tongue. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been asking why.
A Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty of drug possession
Guilty - that is the verdict today delivered by a Russian judge in the drug possession trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner. The judge sentenced her to nine years in prison and fined her a million rubles. The prosecution was seeking a jail term of 9 1/2 years. Griner's lawyers argued for acquittal.
A young Ukrainian man's journey to get himself and his mother to safety
Back in early February, our correspondents met a 22-year-old Ukrainian college student who spoke English with an American accent. VITALY: OK. I'm a bit nervous myself because, well, tension is really growing right now. Everybody knows about it. CHANG: His name is Vitaly. We're not using his last name for...
A court in Moscow sentences WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years on drug charges
Grim news in a Russian courtroom for Brittney Griner - the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing less than a gram of hash oil into the country in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she never intended to break Russian law. The judge gave her close to the maximum sentence. Now attention is focused on a possible prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which could include Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Joining us now from Moscow is NPR's Charles Maynes, who was in the courtroom yesterday.
The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made a big declaration on monkeypox today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: I want to make an announcement today that I will be declaring a public health emergency on monkeypox. CHANG: The announcement comes as U.S. monkeypox cases rise over 6,600. NPR's...
China fires waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, raising tensions in the region
China has fired several waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, hitting targets in the waters that encircle the island of Taiwan after a visit from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi triggered a tense military standoff in the East Asia region. Taiwan's Defense Ministry confirmed 11 Chinese Dongfeng type...
