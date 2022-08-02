ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China says if Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would be met with very serious consequences

NPR
 3 days ago
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
NPR

Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women

This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the departure of U.S. troops. Over the course of the year, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women's rights to the point that women have been erased from public life. When out in the street, women are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. With a few exceptions, they're no longer allowed to work. Girls aren't allowed to go to school after sixth grade. Women and girls have been disappearing in prison for breaking the Taliban's morality code or forced into marrying one of the Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Tensions increase between Taiwan and China after Pelosi visits Taipei

Now we turn to China, which announced it would halt cooperation with the U.S. on a range of issues, including climate and crime, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China is also continuing its live-fire military exercises in the waters around the island. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Beijing's show of force disproportionate and unjustified. And he told a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting with ministers from Southeast Asian nations that the U.S. is seriously concerned.
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Japan is strengthening defenses near its southwestern islands in case of conflict

Japan has lodged a diplomatic protest after Chinese missiles landed in waters close to its southwestern islands. China is conducting large-scale military exercises following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to nearby Taiwan this week. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports, Japan is strengthening its defenses in the area in case of a conflict.
POLITICS
NPR

News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Democrats are moving forward with a climate, tax and health care bill

Democrats are one step closer to getting a big part of President Biden's agenda over the finish line. Senate Democrats cleared a big hurdle last night when Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the last remaining holdout, says she'll support the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation would address climate change, health care and tax and is set to be introduced on Saturday. And for more, we're joined by NPR's Barbara Sprunt. Barbara, what brought Sinema onboard?
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

New Zealand MP talks about the movement to change the country's name

New Zealand may soon consider a name change. There's a petition circulating to change the island nation's name to its Indigenous Maori designation of Aotearoa. So far, the petition has collected more than 70,000 signatures, prompting a parliamentary committee to consider the idea. Joining us now to talk more about this is New Zealand member of Parliament Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Maori Party. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
POLITICS
NPR

Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message

Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
EL PASO, TX
NPR

Hungary's prime minister calls for culture war at right-wing conference in Dallas

In Dallas, a conservative political convention is bringing together Republican lawmakers, Fox News media personalities and conspiracy theorists. Today's keynote speaker was Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who said people at the CPAC convention were the victims of false portrayals by Democrats and liberals. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER...
DALLAS, TX
NPR

The run up to Kenya's election is messier than normal. Voters wonder if it's for show

Ahead of an election next Tuesday, Kenya's presidential race has been full of twists and turns that have shocked voters. Imagine a sitting president who drops his running mate, then supports his archrival in the next presidential race. That's exactly the kind of thing happening in Kenya. In what seems like a work of fiction, old adversaries have become allies, and longtime friends are now enemies. It has left voters wondering whether Kenyan politics is all just a show. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports from Nairobi.
ELECTIONS
NPR

The FDA is not expanding eligibility for 2nd COVID boosters

The Food and Drug Administration's decision not to expand eligibility for second COVID-19 boosters this summer has left younger adults in limbo, and many are frustrated. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has that story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Erin Bryant has been anxiously waiting to get her second booster, mostly because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency

The White House today declared monkeypox a public health emergency. "We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said to reporters during a briefing on Thursday. A...
U.S. POLITICS

