ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Many of us know about water births — but at a YMCA?

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago
Read on www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is sweltering under an intense summer heat wave. That's where a manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's actually a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. The president of Sweet Mommy says she got the idea while watching her pet Chihuahua grow exhausted while walking in the heat. Can we make one for humans next?
PETS
NPR

New Zealand MP talks about the movement to change the country's name

New Zealand may soon consider a name change. There's a petition circulating to change the island nation's name to its Indigenous Maori designation of Aotearoa. So far, the petition has collected more than 70,000 signatures, prompting a parliamentary committee to consider the idea. Joining us now to talk more about this is New Zealand member of Parliament Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Maori Party. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Npr
NPR

College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. How did college go from being the doorway to the American dream to the nightmare of starting adult life deep in debt, unsure of whether your degree will help you get a job that even pays enough to pay off that debt. How do we go from the 1944 GI Bill, which offered World War II veterans - or at least white ones - easy access to college, to now the stress of today of trying to get into the right college? And how did colleges and universities become a target of the right? My guest, Will Bunch, addresses these and other related questions in his new book, "After The Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke The American Dream And Blew Up Our Politics - And How To Fix It."
COLLEGES
NPR

Short Wave

You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. The repeal of Roe v. Wade does far more than ban or restrict abortions in many states in this country. It's having serious consequences on pregnancy care. And to talk about that with me today, I'm joined by Carrie Feibel, senior health editor on the science desk. Hey, Carrie.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency

The White House today declared monkeypox a public health emergency. "We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said to reporters during a briefing on Thursday. A...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

How College Broke The American Dream

Journalist Will Bunch says instead of opening the door to a better life, college leaves many students deep in debt and unable to find well-paying jobs. His new book is. After the Ivory Tower Falls. Podcast critic Nick Quah reviews two podcasts about counterculture, Mother Country Radicals and. I Was...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NPR

Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8

Delta-8, a hemp product designed to get users high, is sometimes made with other chemicals that have made people sick. States want it regulated. (Aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on 7/30/22.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NPR

Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.
WORLD
NPR

Apply now for Code Switch's mid-career fellowships

We're excited to announce that applications for the Code Switch Fellowships Class of '22 are now open. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2022. We launched the fellowships last year as a way to help develop experienced journalists interested in telling thoughtful, nuanced stories about race and identity from people and places we might not otherwise hear. Our fellows produced three of our most compelling episodes of the past year: how "Pretendians" hurt real Indigenous people and communities, tackling racism through therapy and the experience of POCs with albinism.
TRAVEL
NPR

Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

The death toll in the McKinney Fire in northern California is now at four with authorities warning it could rise as firefighters across the baking West battle extreme heat and erratic winds. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to...
ACCIDENTS
NPR

How American Sign Language is evolving with time

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Amanda Morris about how sign language evolves over time, the subject of her recent piece in The New York Times. In 2014, the Oxford English Dictionary, perhaps the most authoritative English dictionary, was compelled to add the word selfie to its pages. And, you know, just as new technology and culture are constantly pushing the English language to grow and evolve, the same thing is happening with American Sign Language, or ASL, as Amanda Morris wrote about recently in The New York Times. Morris is a child of deaf adults, or CODA for short. She's an ASL user, and she conducted many of the interviews for her story in sign language. Amanda Morris joins us now. Welcome.
SOCIAL MEDIA
NPR

2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture

This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

< How to take more meaningful photos

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Beck Harlan, LIFE KIT's visuals editor. Picture this - your alarm goes off before dawn. You hit snooze a few times, but you manage to drag yourself out of bed, throw on some clothes, get out the door and make your way to your favorite scenic outlook. Warm morning light stretches across the water in front of you, bathing everything with a rosy glow. You did it. You made it in time to watch the sunrise. Yes, you're tired, and there are bugs, but it really is beautiful. So, of course, your next instinct is to reach into your pocket, take out your phone and document it.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NPR

Eagle Scout surpasses fundraising effort for community's veterans memorial

Olivia, Minn., is a farming community of about 2,300 people. Many of its residents are veterans or related to a veteran. Take, for instance, 17-year-old Dominique Claseman, who comes from a long line of veterans. DOMINIQUE CLASEMAN: My dad, his great-grandpa and my grandpa. MARTINEZ: So for his Eagle Scout...
OLIVIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy