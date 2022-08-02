How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs, leading Carlos Carrasco and the streaking New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night. Carrasco (13-4) pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to win his fifth straight decision and tie for the National League lead in wins. New York’s rotation has a 2.78 ERA in eight starts since Jacob deGrom returned — a stretch that includes Taijuan Walker giving up eight runs in one-plus inning last Friday. “I think every time one of those guys pitches, the next guy, they just want to do the same,” Carrasco said. “Like (Chris) Bassitt, last night he went eight innings. I just want to do the same.” Lindor became the first Mets shortstop with multiple 20-homer seasons when he opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the third. He has scored at least one run in 12 straight games, the longest streak of his career and tied with Mookie Betts for the longest in the majors this season.

