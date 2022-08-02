ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today reported its second quarter 2022 results, which have been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Craig Larson

+1 (877) 610-4910 (U.S.) / +1 (212) 230-9410

investor-relations@kkr.comMedia:

Kristi Huller, Miles Radcliffe-Trenner or Julia Kosygina

+1 (212) 750-8300

media@kkr.com

